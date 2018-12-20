SIL preview: East Bergholt boss Goodchild hoping for Christmas cheer with his side struggling for wins

East Bergholt boss David Goodchild, looking for a bit of Christmas cheer at Gandish Road.

Six games without a victory and East Bergholt boss David Goodchild is hoping for a bit of Christmas cheer at Gandish Road.

The last time Bergholt won a game was the local derby against Capel Plough seven weeks ago.

They have since been knocked out of the Bob Coleman Cup by division one Halesworth and lost on penalties to Bourne Vale in the Suffolk Senior Cup – on top of four straight league defeats.

Goodchild is desperate for a change of fortune.

“I certainly hope the festive season brings us reward, the last time we recorded a win the fireworks celebrating Guy Fawkes were in full flight!” he said.

“We have been dumped out of both the Bob Coleman and Suffolk Senior Cups and have not recorded a single league point.

“To be fair with luck and better finishing we could have garnered points from every game since the local derby win over Capel, but have come away with nothing.

“We have conceded bad goals and are missing skipper Ben Bibby, who is just getting back to light training following a knee ligament injury.”

Despite not picking up points of late, Goodchild is sure his side won’t be dragged into a relegation battle. They entertain Claydon at Gandish Road on Saturday.

“I don’t think that we are in a relegation battle, but in this division you need 30 points to ensure safety and we are some way off that just now.

“Kenny Kennedy has formulated a fine team at Claydon and with our recent form they will start as favourites.

“We just need to stop the rot. Should we get nothing from that game we will really be in a six-pointer when we visit Leiston st Margarets before the end of the year.

“I have faith in my players and feel another win is just around the corner.”

Meanwhile, leaders Henley entertain Bramford United, while the game of the weekend is at Crane Sports, where champions Achilles are the visitors.

Benhall St Mary will feel it was two points dropped at Wenhaston last weekend and they entertain Haughley.

Capel’s 1-0 win at Trimley Red Devils last week keeps them in the hunt and Cops are the visitors to the Playing Field, while Trimley will look to bounce back from that defeat with victory over basement-side Grundisburgh – Micky Squirrell’s team showing no signs, results-wise, of getting themselves off the bottom any time soon.

Westerfield or Leiston St Margarets will do themselves a big favour should one of them pick up the three points in their clash.