Classy Carlos Edwards the star as Woodbridge continue their climb up the table

PUBLISHED: 10:38 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 18 November 2018

Carlos Edwards puts Woodbridge 3-1 ahead just before half time against Yarmouth. Photo: MATTY SMITH

Archant

Woodbridge Town 5 Great Yarmouth 2

Hat trick hero Kelsey Trotter congratulated by Carlos Edwards and Alex Greggor after putting Woodbridge 2-1 ahead Photo: MATTY SMITH.Hat trick hero Kelsey Trotter congratulated by Carlos Edwards and Alex Greggor after putting Woodbridge 2-1 ahead Photo: MATTY SMITH.

Woodbridge continue their impressive league form as they secured a second win in seven days over their Norfolk opponents who remain firmly at the foot of the table, writes Dave Meeson.

It was Carlos Edwards who was the star of the show as he not only set up all three of Kelsey Trotter’s goals but also netted twice himself in a game when the former Ipswich Town man seemed to be one step ahead of everyone else on the field.

That said Yarmouth came out of the blocks quickly and went ahead on five minutes when Peckers’ keeper Alfie Stronge failed to clear a back-pass which was charged down by Lee Roots who then rolled the ball into an empty net.

Matters then could have got worse for the hosts bur Joel Glover’s drive was cleared off the line.

Midfield action as Woodbridges’ Callum Sinclair and Ben Garnham challenge for the ball against Yarmouth on Saturday. Photo: MATTY SMITH.Midfield action as Woodbridges’ Callum Sinclair and Ben Garnham challenge for the ball against Yarmouth on Saturday. Photo: MATTY SMITH.

Woodbridge then began to get their game together and visiting keeper Kingsley Barnes kept out efforts from Alex Greggor and Trotter before Liam Scopes played in Edwards who sent an angled drive into the corner to equalise.

Yarmouth were still looking dangerous and Stronge was called into action to deny Glover again. Back came the hosts and Ryan Keeble struck a post after a flowing move.

Jamie Scales’ side were now getting on top and went ahead in the 42nd minute as Edwards delivered an inch-perfect ball onto the edge of the six yard area and Trotter got between the defence and keeper to steer the ball home.

Edwards then notched his second in first-half injury time, skillfully evading a defender before clipping his effort over Barnes following a powerful run from Keeble.

Yarmouth pulled a goal back just after the hour as Aaron Sanders tapped home from close-range after Stronge could only parry a Miles Palmer shot.

The hosts then upped the tempo with Barnes making two more crucial stops before Edwards sent in another quality delivery for Trotter to head home his second and make it 4-2.

Woodbridge grabbed a fifth with just two minutes of normal time remaining with Trotter quickest to react to complete his hat-trick after Barnes had spilt Edwards’ initial effort.

Edwards then almost topped off his imperious performance right at the death only for Yarmouth defender Jordan Forbes to get back and hack his goal bound drive off the line and deny him a treble of his own.

This result sees the Peckers jump to 10th in the table with games in hand on those above.

