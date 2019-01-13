Ex-Town star Edwards on target as Woodbridge win again

Thurlow Premier Woodbridge Town 3 Kirkley & Pakefield 2 Woodbridge Town gained another home win with a hard-fought victory to rise to a superb fourth position in the league table, all the goals coming in an entertaining second half, writes John Middleditch.

Aaron Churchyard’s mazy run after two minutes nearly resulted in a first goal and his cross tested away keeper Adam Rix.

A minute later Callum Sinclair’s cross found Carlos Edwards and his curling shot went inches over the bar for the Woodpeckers. Kelsey Trotter’s shot tested Rix and Alex Greggor’s effort under a strong challenge missed the target after eight minutes.

Churchyard’s pass after 22 minutes was met by Ryan Keeble and his shot was well parried by Rix. Trotter’s firecracker of a shot from 25 yards just missed the target after 38 minutes and Mark Ray’s effort again tested Rix, but there were no goals at the break.

Sinclair’s pass after 56 minutes was met by Keeble and his shot was yet again well saved by Rix, but a minute later Ben Garnham opened the scoring with an excellent first time finish to make it 1-0.

Lee Will’s close range finish made it 1-1 after 66 minutes for the visitors, but after 82 minutes Garnham’s accurate pass was met by Edwards and his shot beat Rix with an unstoppable shot to make it 2-1.

Then Sinclair’s pinpoint pass after 85 minutes found Keeble and he made it 3-1 with an excellent finish from an acute angle to beat Rix. Kirkley battled away and they still had time to make it 3-2 after 88 minutes with another Will close range header.

Ellis Murrell cleared off the line in the last minute to preserve another deserved win for the home side.

- Elsewhere, Long Melford were bested 1-0 at home by FC Clacton, in a clash between two sides struggling near the bottom of the league and sitting in the same number of points.

At times the football showed up the nerves for both teams, with some poor passing, hasty clearances, and goal scoring chances missed by both sides. The Villagers suffered a major blow when midfield star Ashley Sloots came off with a suspected broken leg after 33 minutes.

Jake Clowsley scored the winner for Clacton.