‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

PUBLISHED: 15:46 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 31 January 2019

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire

Suffolk heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley is back in action at the 02 Arena this weekend – and says he’s “on the right path” to the top of the boxing tree.

Wardley (5-0, 4KO) faces Frenchman Morgan Dessaux on the undercard of the Ted Cheeseman v Sergio Garcia title fight on Saturday night, and plans to once more show the skills which have got the boxing world buzzing.

Having signed with world-class heavyweight Dillian Whyte last month, he made his big show debut at the 02 beneath Whyte’s clash with Dereck Chisora, stopping the durable Phil Williams in three rounds, knocking him through the ropes for the finish.

His powerful display drew praise from the Sky Sports boxing team while super-promoter Eddie Hearn, head of Matchroom Boxing, tweeted that Wardley was ‘one to watch’.

Fabio Wardley, right, lands a right hand on Phil Williams on his way to a third round KO in December. Picture: PA SPORTFabio Wardley, right, lands a right hand on Phil Williams on his way to a third round KO in December. Picture: PA SPORT

“It’s very surreal,” said Wardley of his new-found profile on the national stage. “Especially to have Eddie Hearn tweeting about me – obviously he really knows boxing and to know that I caught his eye and he’s saying I’m one to watch is awesome.

“A few months ago I was nowhere near anything like this, so it just shows what you can do if you keep your head down and work hard.”

Fabio Wardley hurts Phil Williams to the body in their fight at the 02 in December. Picture: PA SPORTFabio Wardley hurts Phil Williams to the body in their fight at the 02 in December. Picture: PA SPORT

In Dessaux, former Chantry High School pupil Wardley faces a man with a 5-4 record, who’s won all five of his fights by knock-out – so one imagines he’ll at least pose a threat with his power.

“If I feel his power, then I’ll give him respect,” said Wardley. “Regardless, I’m going to go in there and get it done. I want someone who is going to come in there and have a fight with me – and hopefully that’s what we’re going to get.

“I’m going to figure him out early, break him down and get him out of there.”

Fabio Wardley is 5-0 with four stoppages. Picture: PA SPORTFabio Wardley is 5-0 with four stoppages. Picture: PA SPORT

Dessaux was stopped in two rounds by much-hyped 15-0 prospect Nathan Gorman, but Wardley, who’s sparred with the likes of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, isn’t interested in trying to out-do Ricky Hatton’s unbeaten charge.

“Styles make fights,” he said. “You can’t really compare fighters like that. As long as I get rid of him and do it in comfortable fashion, that’s all I want.

Fabio Wardley is getting used to life in the spotlight after signing with Dillian Whyte. Picture: PA SPORTFabio Wardley is getting used to life in the spotlight after signing with Dillian Whyte. Picture: PA SPORT

“Fighting at the O2 arena again is fantastic – as I move up cards and there’s more and more people in there, it’ll give me an inkling of what’s to come.

“I’ve still only had a few fights, but we’re on the right path.”

