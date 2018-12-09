Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Seasiders boss O’Donnell quits after heavy home defeat

09 December, 2018 - 14:01
Seasiders Jack Spurling's spectacular diving save stops Canvey Island's goalbound effort. Picture: TOM BRADFORD

Seasiders Jack Spurling's spectacular diving save stops Canvey Island's goalbound effort. Picture: TOM BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Bostik North

Felixstowe & Walton United 0

Canvey Island 4

It was a bad Saturday for the Seasiders – first, a heavy home defeat, followed by joint boss Kevin O’Donnell resigning.

It started as a bright, breezy day, which attracted 341 faithful to The Goldstar Ground to welcome The Islanders.

Goalless at half-time, the Seasiders again collapsed in the second half, shipping four goals to a hardworking Canvey side with new signing Kane Gilbert the standout and Martin Tuohy who netted two.

Had Tuohy’s first – Canvey’s third – been from a Premiership side, would be repeated over and again.

A cross from the right saw the number nine facing away from goal. A quick left foot, semi-overhead effort left keeper Jack Spurling unable to do anything to prevent Canvey going three up.

Frankie Merrifield's (not pictured) looping cross opens the scoring for Canvey Island at Felixstowe in the 56th minute. Picture: TOM BRADFORDFrankie Merrifield's (not pictured) looping cross opens the scoring for Canvey Island at Felixstowe in the 56th minute. Picture: TOM BRADFORD

Despite this, as is often repeated, Spurling, yet again, proved his impressive shot stopping skills preventing an even bigger scoreline.

Felixstowe started with Sam Ford injured and both Joe Francis and Miles Powell on the bench. Unfortunately, even with Powell’s and Francis’ introduction in the second half, the Seasiders never looked at the races. It has to be said that this was a poor performance from O’Donnell and Watson’s men.

This result now leaves Felixstowe in 12th spot in the table with the nervous among the fans perhaps anxiously looking over their shoulder toward the sides battling to escape the relegation spots.

And prior to the game, but unbeknownst to the players, joint boss O’Donnell resigned his position at the club for personal and family reasons after six years at the helm.

Josh Hutchinson (yellow) makes it two for Canvey Island at Felixstowe with a low strike into the bottom corner. Picture: TOM BRADFORDJosh Hutchinson (yellow) makes it two for Canvey Island at Felixstowe with a low strike into the bottom corner. Picture: TOM BRADFORD

He tweeted: “Well all good things must come to an end, this morning I resigned my position as manager at @Felixseasiders making today my last game, what a ride it’s been over the last 6 years, thank you to all the players, staff, fans and committee, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

Next up for Felixstowe is a tricky day out at Maldon & Tiptree who are currently sitting third in the table.

Topic Tags:

133 vehicles seized by police

27 minutes ago Natalie Sadler
133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

Uninsured and unlicensed drivers are being warned that the police will catch up with them after officers seized 133 vehicles in a month.

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

12:33 Suzanne Day
Cheeky elves in Ipswich wrapped a whole living room Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

07:36 Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

‘I’m playing snakes and ladders with my life’ - Woman may be forced to buy medication not available on NHS abroad

12:00 Geraldine Scott
Vicky Moontree, who is struggling to access the drug T3. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A woman who said her life was given back to her by access to a thyroid medication faces paying for the drug abroad as it is not funded by the NHS.

Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

06:59 Russell Cook
Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

100 artworks by Suffolk women that you must see - and they are all in one place

10:06 David Ellesmere
Artist Maggi Hambling is of the 100 woemn who have contributed to the exhibition in Ipswich Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

If the Kiss and Tell exhibition at Christchurch Mansion wasn’t wonderful enough, Ipswich has now got a second must-see show. writes David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

Yesterday, 22:54 Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

A mainline train between Norwich and London was delayed due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

Call for action to curb reliance on police for mental health response

Yesterday, 19:16 Tom Potter
Police investigation centre at Martlesham Heath Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fundamental change has been requested to curtail the “unreasonable” time taken up by police on mental health issues.

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:16 Suzanne Day
Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Enthusiastic anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Ipswich today, encouraging others to speak out about the controversial plans being put forward by PM Theresa May.

Most read

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms Picture: ARCHANT

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Video A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide