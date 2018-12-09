Seasiders boss O’Donnell quits after heavy home defeat

Bostik North Felixstowe & Walton United 0 Canvey Island 4 It was a bad Saturday for the Seasiders – first, a heavy home defeat, followed by joint boss Kevin O’Donnell resigning.

It started as a bright, breezy day, which attracted 341 faithful to The Goldstar Ground to welcome The Islanders.

Goalless at half-time, the Seasiders again collapsed in the second half, shipping four goals to a hardworking Canvey side with new signing Kane Gilbert the standout and Martin Tuohy who netted two.

Had Tuohy’s first – Canvey’s third – been from a Premiership side, would be repeated over and again.

A cross from the right saw the number nine facing away from goal. A quick left foot, semi-overhead effort left keeper Jack Spurling unable to do anything to prevent Canvey going three up.

Despite this, as is often repeated, Spurling, yet again, proved his impressive shot stopping skills preventing an even bigger scoreline.

Felixstowe started with Sam Ford injured and both Joe Francis and Miles Powell on the bench. Unfortunately, even with Powell’s and Francis’ introduction in the second half, the Seasiders never looked at the races. It has to be said that this was a poor performance from O’Donnell and Watson’s men.

This result now leaves Felixstowe in 12th spot in the table with the nervous among the fans perhaps anxiously looking over their shoulder toward the sides battling to escape the relegation spots.

And prior to the game, but unbeknownst to the players, joint boss O’Donnell resigned his position at the club for personal and family reasons after six years at the helm.

He tweeted: “Well all good things must come to an end, this morning I resigned my position as manager at @Felixseasiders making today my last game, what a ride it’s been over the last 6 years, thank you to all the players, staff, fans and committee, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

Next up for Felixstowe is a tricky day out at Maldon & Tiptree who are currently sitting third in the table.