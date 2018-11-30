Partly Cloudy

Watson and O’Donnell look for chances to be converted into goals as Felixstowe head to Brentwood

30 November, 2018 - 12:24
Joint Felixstowe & Walton bosses, Kevin O’Donnell and Ian Watson; Looking to see more success up front Picture: Stan Baston

Archant

After a fine win at Basildon two weeks ago, there were more than a few Seasiders who left The Goldstar Ground last Saturday disappointed after dropping points to bottom club Witham Town, writes Barry Grossmith.

This weekend’s trip to Brentwood Town offers Felixstowe & Walton the opportunity to get back to winning ways.

What has been lacking recently for Felixstowe has been converting chances into goals.

That’s not so much of a problem for Brentwood, however, as Steve Witherspoon’s side have netted three goals in each of their last three league matches.

They have, nevertheless, conceded 10 goals in those games so you wouldn’t be amiss to expect goals galore at The Brentwood Centre.

Seasiders’ joint manager Ian Watson, speaking earlier in the week, reflected the frustration at failing to convert chances in front of goal when he said: “Brentwood, like ourselves, had a disappointing result last weekend but were involved in a game involving eight goals.

“We must find that killer touch ourselves in front of goal and better results will come our way.”

There are enough people capable of finding the net in this Felixstowe & Walton side, with Jack Ainsley on seven and Miles Powell on six goals already, alongside in-form Sam Ford and the ever-threatening Joe Francis.

Unfortunately, another who is more than capable of getting on the scoresheet, Darren Mills, is still on the sidelines, recovering from injury to his left foot.

Joint boss Kevin O’Donnell admitted: “Everyone in the squad was frustrated and disappointed by our result against Witham as those are the games we should be winning to stand any chance finishing high up in the table.

“This Saturday, we need to dust ourselves down and focus on collecting three points against what will be a tough Brentwood side.”

On Tuesday, Brentwood came from a goal down at half-time to beat Heybridge Swifts in The Essex Cup, suggesting the home side will be full of confidence.

As is always the case, a good number of Seasiders fans will follow the side down to Essex on Saturday looking for the goals required to keep the side in the top half of the table.

Felixstowe currently sit in ninth place in Bostik North, just above AFC Sudbury and have made a good start to live at a higher level of football.

