Seasiders looking to create clear water as Great Wakering are next up for Watson’s men

Injured in pre-season, Felixstowe's Kye Ruel (Red & White) is close to a return to first team duties. Photo: Stan Baston Archant

When Felixstowe travelled to Great Wakering back in August, it was the Rovers who secured all three points in a 2-0 win, writes Barry Grossmith.

This weekend’s Bostik North encounter sees both sides on 25 points, with The Seasiders ahead on slightly superior goal difference.

Home fans will hope the visitors don’t see an upturn in their away form when they come to The Goldstar Ground for this return fixture.

To date, they have only picked up one win on the road.

For the Seasiders’ management duo, Ian Watson and Danny Bloomfield’s, Seasiders, establishing clear water between themselves and the relegation zone is proving to be anything but straightforward.

Two defeats can take a team into the drop zone quickly while two wins can leave a side close to the play-offs. The problem is getting consecutive wins.

A particularly poor first half away at Bury last week resulted in more than a few dejected faces but it does allow the side to show it knows full well how to bounce back.

Speaking earlier this week, boss Watson said: “Danny and I were disappointed by our first-half performance last week in our local derby.

“I’ve given Bury credit for how they played, but we need more from our squad during the opening exchanges in games.

“Up until last week, we’d made great moves in the right direction football-wise but took a step backwards for those first 45 minutes. We were, however, pleased with the pride our players showed in the second half.

“We certainly learned a lot from last week and what we demand from our players must be put into practice.”

Watson’s partnership with Bloomfield is only around a month old, following the departure of joint boss Kevin O’Donnell before Christmas.

Related to this, Watson added; “I told the players at the start of my tenure that they may see a different Watty and we will not accept performances like that.

“With players returning from long-term injuries, there is going to be pressure on players to keep their shirts.”

With Julian Dicks’ Heybridge Swifts next at The Goldstar Ground, three points this Saturday would be just the tonic needed.