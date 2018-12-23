Heavy Rain

Felixstowe & Walton fail again to see off a bottom side as Dereham claim a point

23 December, 2018 - 18:50
GOAL! Miles Powell (2nd left) lands on his back after scrambling the second half equaliser for the Seasiders Photo: STAN BASTON

Archant

Felixstowe & Walton 2 Dereham Town 2

For the third time this season Felixstowe & Walton found themselves at home to the team sitting bottom of the Bostik North, writes Barry Grossmith.

On each occasion The Seasiders have failed to come away with all three points.

This 2-2 draw sees the team slip to 14th spot and on a run of six games in all competitions without a win, leaving those of a nervous disposition anxiously looking over their shoulder at the lower regions of the division.

In truth, this was a game that either side could have won but talking after the game, Australia-bound Sam Ford said; “It was frustrating, they were there for the taking. We gave away silly passes in silly areas.”

Joe Gatting heads away to clear the danger for Dereham on Saturday Photo: STAN BASTONJoe Gatting heads away to clear the danger for Dereham on Saturday Photo: STAN BASTON

Felixstowe fielded a strong side with a strong bench and Callum Bennett going straight in at right back on his return to the club.

There was also a start up front for Liam Hillyard who impressed in his debut last week at Maldon & Tiptree.

It was Jamie Forshaw who opened the scoring for The Magpies on 16 minutes with a powerful effort that seemed to catch keeper Jack Spurling wrong-footed. Within just four minutes, however, a corner from Ethan Clarke on the right saw Hillyard rise to head home from close-range.

With half an hour left on the clock, a coming together between Clarke and a Dereham forward saw the referee point to the spot, allowing Forshaw to grab his second of the day, sending Spurling the wrong way.

Liam Hillyard’s (red right) close range header makes it 1-1 for the Seasiders. Photo: STAN BASTONLiam Hillyard’s (red right) close range header makes it 1-1 for the Seasiders. Photo: STAN BASTON

As Felixstowe picked up the pace a little, a goalmouth scramble resulted in Miles Powell equalising from close-range on 72 minutes.

Boss Ian Watson told Seasiders TV after the game; “I think we could have done things a bit better in the first half.

“Sometimes you need a bit of luck out there but we didn’t get it.”

Next up for Felixstowe is struggling Mildenhall away next weekend, and the opportunity to set a new course and a trajectory away from the lower reaches of the league in The New Year.

A league, nevertheless, where results are proving very difficult to predict.

