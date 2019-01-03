Seasiders welcome Coggeshall into town with the Seed Growers faring best of the promoted sides

Felixstowe's Dan Davis (Right. In red) rising high to break Coggeshall defence during last season's clash. Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Back in May 2018 a crowd in excess of 1,500 watched a top of the table clash in The Thurlow Nunn Premier between Felixstowe & Walton and Coggeshall, writes Barry Grossmith.

It was the Essex side that came out top that day, going on to finish as champions and gain promotion to the Bostik North.

The Seasiders claimed runners-up spot, also moving up to Step 4.

These two sides now meet again this weekend and it’s fair to say that this is one game that fans of both sides will be really looking forward to.

It’s the Essex side that is faring best at present at this higher level, sitting comfortably in fourth place, on 36 points and gunning for a play-off spot, with Felixstowe & Walton in a lowly 15th.

But this is a game where current form may play less of a role.

Seasiders boss Ian Watson said: “Credit is due to Graeme Smith and John Pollard (Coggeshall manager and assistant manager) for what they have achieved so far and their winning mentality.”

It’s only a few weeks since Watson was joined by Danny Bloomfield in the dugout following Kevin O’Donnell’s departure and the current run of form is causing a little concern.

In relation to this, Watson added: “We still go in search of our first win in the new regime and on our day our players are capable of beating any side at this level.

“Make no bones about it, this league is unforgiving and we have had to adjust. We have stopped our losing streak, picking up two points in our last two games and yes, it is frustrating because we could have won those games.”

Life doesn’t get any easier in January with tough games at Aveley and Bury and it’s now the club needs all its support and positivity.

“The positive messages I have received from all our fans have given me that drive to compete with the best at this level,” Watson added.

One thing for sure is that there will be a good turnout willing The Seasiders on at The Goldstar Ground for this clash with the Seed Growers who are enjoying a fine season.