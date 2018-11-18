Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Gritty Seasiders gain all the spoils at Basildon

18 November, 2018 - 11:47
GOAL - Basildon's captain Conor Mead can only watch as Seasiders Sam Ford's effort crosses the line. Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

GOAL - Basildon's captain Conor Mead can only watch as Seasiders Sam Ford's effort crosses the line. Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford

Basildon 0 Felixstowe & Walton 1

It was never going to be easy to come away from The Ho Stadium with three points, but Felixstowe & Walton dug in and headed back to Suffolk happy with the 1-0 victory they secured after a hard day’s work at Basildon, writes Barry Grossmith.

Had this game been played three or four weeks ago, things may have been different.

Basildon were flying high at the top of the league at the time, unbeaten, only to lose manager Marc Harrison and a number of first-team players. Nevertheless, you can only beat what is in front of you, as they say, and that is exactly what The Seasiders did, fully deserving their victory.

As usual, Felixstowe had good travelling support among the 121 in the ground and it was the visiting fans who celebrated on 27 minutes when a Miles Powell header couldn’t be cleared by Joseph Jonson Lamar in the Basildon goal, leaving on-form Sam Ford to tap-in for a very welcome 1-0 lead.

Seasiders Jack Ainsley (centre red and white) blocks an early effort from Basildon's Steven Sardinha (number 10). Photo: THOMAS BRADFORDSeasiders Jack Ainsley (centre red and white) blocks an early effort from Basildon's Steven Sardinha (number 10). Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Earlier, Rhys Henry saw an effort go just wide of the keeper’s left post.

For their part, Basildon did see the ball in the net midway through the first half only for that effort to be disallowed for handball.

In truth, this wasn’t a game for the purists.

Neither side managed to take their chances and, for a while, in the first half, the visitors struggled a little in midfield where they were missing Jordan Matthews.

Seasiders Josh Kerridge (right) heads clear following pressure from Basildon. Photo: Thomas BradfordSeasiders Josh Kerridge (right) heads clear following pressure from Basildon. Photo: Thomas Bradford

After the game, Ian Watson, first team joint coach, praised his side: “It was a dogged performance and everyone dug in, all working hard for each other to get the three points,” he said.

“Credit to Basildon because they caused us problems but Jack Spurling (in goal) came to our rescue, yet again, and Sam Ford worked hard for us in the middle of the park.”

Next up at The Goldstar Ground is bottom-of-the-table Witham Town at home next Saturday.

You can be sure, however, that no-one will take that game for granted.

Soham Town Rangers were bottom when they visited the seaside a few weeks ago. They went home with all three points

Topic Tags:

Video Watch - 50ft Christmas tree arrives at Ipswich Cornhill

13 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The tree will be decorated before the Christmas lights switch-on later this week Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Crowds watched in awe as a 50ft Christmas tree was lifted into place on the newly renovated Ipswich Cornhill, just in time for the festival period.

Gallery Days Gone By: On the site before health and safety

16:30 David Kindred
Crash. Demolition workers show little concern for their own safety as they demolish houses close to St Matthews Church Lane, Ipswich, in the late 1950s.

David Kindred takes a look at past building sites around Ipswich before the introduction of health and safety including St Margaret’s church and Fore Street.

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

09:59 Mariam Ghaemi
Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry driver has been arrested after his heavy goods vehicle crashed into the central reservation on the A14 at Ipswich.

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

13:51 Megan Aldous
Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Walkers crisps, frozen mash, children’s shoes, and wine from John Lewis are a few of the many items which are being recalled. Check the list and make sure you don’t have these products in your home.

‘Road bump’ creating pinch point on A14 to be repaired

11:21 Amy Gibbons
The pinch point has been causing major tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: SU ANDERSON

Highways England is to resurface a stretch of uneven road which has been causing major delays for motorists on the A14.

Five things we learnt this week including Ipswich being a ‘hidden gem’

11:10 Megan Aldous
Five things we discovered this week. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

From a new restaurant opening in Ipswich to finding out which Suffolk road is in the top 10 of riskiest roads in the East of England.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

14:38 Daniel Bennett
Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

Authors join the Book Jam

11:30 Mark Langford
Chantry Academy's Book Jam, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Children’s authors took centre stage in a question and answer session in Ipswich.

Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine

Yesterday, 22:20 Andrew Hirst
A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM

A driver who was stopped in Ipswich for allegedly using a mobile phone behind the wheel has been arrested after reportedly giving a positive drugs test.

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

Yesterday, 21:07 Andrew Hirst
McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Two knife wielding robbers threatened staff at an Ipswich convenience shop before fleeing on foot with cash and cigarettes.

Most read

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

Five arrests, 50 cars stopped and £15,000 reclaimed in crackdown on uninsured drivers

Over 50 drivers were asked to stop for a range of motoring offences, with five arrests made in the course of the work. Picture: NSRAPT

‘Road bump’ creating pinch point on A14 to be repaired

The pinch point has been causing major tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: SU ANDERSON

Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine

A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide