SIL review: Henley stroll into next round as Cops see off Swans and Vale fail from the spot at Benhall

Action from the Suffolk & Ipswich League

Bob Coleman Cup

Bacton 1 Henley 4

Already 0-3 up at half-time, Henley eased into the semi-finals of the Bob Coleman Cup with a 1-4 victory over Bacton Utd.

Bacton set out to disrupt Henley, a series of fouls and yellow cards for both sides the highlights of the opening exchanges.

Bruce had a fierce drive well saved after 15 minutes, but Henley didn’t take the lead until the 25 minute mark when Bruce fired a precise free kick around the wall for 0-1. Five minutes later, Cowan wriggled through the Bacton defence only to be fouled in the box, with Bruce rifling home the penalty for 0-2 and five minutes before the break it was effectively all over as Sheppard rose the highest to head home a Bruce corner at the back post.

Ten minutes into the 2nd half it really was all over when a Bacton player was flagged for offside just inside the Henley half, as Henley had possession the referee waved play on. Henley reacted quickest, passing through a static Bacton with White rolling the ball across the box for Cowan to slot home for 0-4.

The home side pulling back a goal as Smith bundled home from close range.

Cops 2 Westerfield 1

The visitors started strongly and pressed well to create a number of chances.

However, shots from Paul Seward, Rob Silk and Daniel Wade either went wide or were easily saved by John Houchill.

Daniel Brkovic got himself into a good position but again shot straight at Houchill. At the other end both Yani Duka and Kirk Ferniz drove into the penalty area and there were calls for spot kicks but both were waved away,

Cops came more into the game and Duka found James Abbott who made progress and crossed for Matt Rutterford to control and slot home to give Cops the lead.

Houchill saved a free kick from Wade before Aaron Beal denied Rutterford when the Cops player broke forward. Cops extended their lead prior to the break when Duka set up Perrie Soanes to cross for Lewis Owen to score from an acute angle. Craig Stuart headed wide when well placed to reduce the arrears.

In the second period the visitors pressed hard with Cops looking to profit on the break.

Rob Silk saw Houchill palm his long range effort over the bar before Soanes missed the chance of making the game safe. Substitute George Watson fired home with 11 minutes remaining to give the visitors a chance but Cops held out with Beal making a fine save from Josh Smith to prevent conceding a further goal.

Senior Division

Grundisburgh 0 Capel Plough 2

Capel won at Grundisburgh for the sixth season running in a tight fought game.

There was little goalmouth action until 30 minutes, Steward’s free kick 25 yards out got deflected wide.

Jackson had Capel’s first chance firing well over. On 35 minutes Rymer turned Carley in the box and Reid dived in to bring him down, Rymer struck a firm spot kick that Johnson brilliantly saved, but Middlebrook followed up to slam home.

Rymer got in to go past Johnson in the box, but Carley covered well to clear for a corner.

A good Capel move saw Smith’s ball in find Rymer who shifted the ball well to fire over 20 yards out as the second half got underway. Burns cross saw Cook compete with Tynan in the air and the ball dropped for Eales, whose shot was blocked for a corner.

Cook worked hard to create an opening to fire over from a tight angle. With Grundisburgh pushing men forward Capel hit them on the break on 76 minutes, when Smith’s fine cross picked out Rymer to have a good first touch to rifle fiercely past Johnson.

Sub Hughes only on for eight minutes got sent off on 82 minutes after violent conduct which saw a melee of players get involved.

Benhall St Mary 1 Bourne Vale 1

The pitch was in poor condition for senior game but the referee gave the go ahead and Vale will be disappointed to come away with only a point .

Play was scrappy early on Moore broke the deadlock on 12 minutes when he met fine cross from Allen to finish with a powerful headed goal .

Benhall we’re trying to get their game moving with the impressive Sillett pulling all the strings for them in midfield. Vale gave pointless free kick away which got punished with powerful headed goal at far post to go in at half-time all level.

Scond half should have been put to bed for Vale as the tricky Mallard was sliced down in the box on 48 minutes, but Wilcox blasted his kick way over the cross bar.

Benhall’s Bailey was sent off on 82 minutes.

Other results: Bob Coleman Cup: Halesworth 0 Achilles 1. Senior Division: East Bergholt 3 Cranes 5, Wenhaston 0 Claydon 3.