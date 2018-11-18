Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Delightful Needham produce a near-perfect performance to defeat high-riding Stratford

18 November, 2018 - 10:03
Luke Ingram celebrates the Marketmen's second goal against Stratford Photo: BEN POOLEY

Luke Ingram celebrates the Marketmen's second goal against Stratford Photo: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Needham Market 2 Stratford Town 1

Luke Ingram pushes the Marketmen forward at Bloomfields on Saturday Photo: BEN POOLEYLuke Ingram pushes the Marketmen forward at Bloomfields on Saturday Photo: BEN POOLEY

Needham Market gave a near-perfect performance at Bloomfields to defeat a Stratford Town side who had been unbeaten in their previous 13 league and cup matches heading into this clash, writes John Campany.

The Warwickshire side nevertheless played equally attractive football in what proved a thoroughly entertaining game in front of almost 300 appreciative spectators.

Two finely-struck goals ensured The Marketmen held a half-time lead, but supporters had to endure a frantic final 15 minutes that saw the visitors pull a goal back with Richard Wilkins side hanging on.

The sponsors rightly awarded their man of the match to the tireless Adam Mills, but frankly there were also other individual performances that culminated in what was essentially, a team display of the highest calibre.

The visitors looked very comfortable on the ball and home keeper Jake Jessup had to make a smart save when he was forced full length to deny Albi Skendi.

Jessup was again tested by an effort from James Fry, but Needham were playing delightful football and took the lead on 22 minutes following a neat build up culminating with Gareth Heath picking his spot to drill beyond Richard Walton.

A powerful shot from Kynan Isaac was tipped over by Jessup and then the ‘keeper showed superb handling following the ensuing corner under considerable pressure.

The quality of the home side’s football was further rewarded, when Mills, again rampaging down the left flank, released Callum Sturgess who drove low with Walton’s outstretched foot diverting the ball, but only into the path of Luke Ingram who dispatched a terrific half volley to make it two.

Adam Mills teases the Stratford defence during his man of the match performance Photo: BEN POOLEYAdam Mills teases the Stratford defence during his man of the match performance Photo: BEN POOLEY

Mills then crossed to impressive target man James Baker, but his header was deflected for a corner.

Wilkins side continued to be both skilful and combative in the second half and Sturgess cutting in fired straight at Walton.

As the football continued to flow, the visitors introduced Shaun Richards, their second new signing of the week, while Baker, who proved very adept to holding the ball up, was replaced by Reece Dobson.

The net result saw Stratford grasp the initiative and pull a goal back in the 85th minute when another fresh signing, Taylor Morrison struck home a free kick to set up an anxious few minutes.

However, the collective defensive work, ably led by Kieran Morphew, saw Needham leap-frog the visitors into 11th place, but only four points off the play-offs.

Referee – Mr Jonathan Burridge.

Attendance: 288

Topic Tags:

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

09:59 Mariam Ghaemi
Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

A driver has been arrested after his lorry crashed into the central reservation on the A14 at Ipswich.

‘Road bump’ creating pinch point on A14 to be repaired

12 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The pinch point has been causing major tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: SU ANDERSON

Highways England is to resurface a stretch of uneven road which has been causing major delays for motorists on the A14.

Five things we learned this week including Ipswich being a ‘hidden gem’

23 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Five things we learned this week. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

From a new restaurant opening in Ipswich to finding out which Suffolk road is in the top 10 of riskiest roads in the East of England.

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

Yesterday, 21:07 Andrew Hirst
McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Two knife wielding robbers threatened staff at an Ipswich convenience shop before fleeing on foot with cash and cigarettes.

Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine

Yesterday, 22:20 Andrew Hirst
A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM

A driver who was stopped in Ipswich for allegedly using a mobile phone behind the wheel has been arrested after reportedly giving a positive drugs test.

Where to celebrate the New Year

Yesterday, 19:30 Megan Aldous
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Don’t leave your New Year’s eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

Stakeholders get behind new vision for Shotley Pier

Yesterday, 19:30 Amy Gibbons
The new Victorian-inspired vision for Shotley Pier Picture: JOHN BOWEN

A new design for Shotley Pier has been supported by the majority of stakeholders following tension over the future of the tourist attraction.

A man who made indecent pictures of children is among those jailed this week

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Cowie was given a five year sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Take a look at the East Anglia criminals put behind bars this week.

Five arrests, 50 cars stopped and £15,000 reclaimed in crackdown on uninsured drivers

Yesterday, 15:46 Jake Foxford
Over 50 drivers were asked to stop for a range of motoring offences, with five arrests made in the course of the work. Picture: NSRAPT

Uninsured drivers in Ipswich town centre were the latest targets of a week-long crackdown led by Suffolk Constabulary.

‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads

Yesterday, 15:36 Andrew Hirst
A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE

A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.

Most read

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Five arrests, 50 cars stopped and £15,000 reclaimed in crackdown on uninsured drivers

Over 50 drivers were asked to stop for a range of motoring offences, with five arrests made in the course of the work. Picture: NSRAPT

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine

A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM

A man who made indecent pictures of children is among those jailed this week

Cowie was given a five year sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide