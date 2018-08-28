Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Mills and Dobson at the double as Marketmen complete a fine week with Royston victory

PUBLISHED: 10:41 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:21 02 December 2018

Reece Dobson, on the mark for Needham yesterday Photo: Mecha Morton

Reece Dobson, on the mark for Needham yesterday Photo: Mecha Morton

Mecha Morton

Royston Town 2 Needham Market 4

After two hard fought games in the FA Trophy between these two teams the league fixture at Garden Walk ended up being a comfortable day at the office for the Marketmen, writes Paul Munn

A brace each from Adam Mills and Reece Dobson set up the the victory. Although Royston’s Vance Bola also scored a brace, but it was not enough to hold back a dominate Needham, who produced a good all round hard working team performance and in all honesty the winning margin could have easily been much wider.

It was Needham who opened the scoring in the seventh minute. A Needham corner was delivered to the near post by Gareth Heath where an unmarked Mills had all the time he needed to nod home from close range.

With the 27th minute approaching Needham, went from nearly going two-up to conceding the equaliser. Firstly, Mills was put through giving him a one-on-one with the keeper.

He tried to slide the ball passed him but the keeper got a fingertip on it to stop it going in as it came off the post and went for a corner. The corner itself was gathered up by the keeper Jow Welch, who punted it upfield where Joe Marsden and Bola battled for the ball. The later came out the strongest and chipped the Needham keeper from 20 yards.

Five minutes from the break saw Needham regain the lead, Dobson picking his spot perfectly from 18 yards.

But on the stroke of half-time Royston were back on terms with a second for Bola as he curled a shot into the far corner.

The second half couldn’t have started better for the Marketmen as they came close with an effort that required keeper Welch to be at his best to stop them taking the lead. However he could do nothing moments later when Gareth Heath found Mills, he tried his luck and struck his shot goalwards. However a Royston defender got a boot to it, but all that did was to deflect it passed the keeper and into the back of the net.

The purple patch continued when two minutes later Needham increased their advantage when Dobson received the ball inside the area, took his time and smartly lashed it passed the keeper.

Meanwhile, despite goals for Brendon Heath and Roman Carvell, Needham Market reserves lost 2-3 to Leiston in Thurlow One.

In a thoroughly entertaining game between two young sides, Leiston took the lead but Needham responded with a goal each side of half-time, before the visitors netted twice in the final 20 minutes.

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail

08:26 Will Jefford
A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Ipswich has been released on bail.

Row over plan for WHSmith to run Ipswich Post Office

53 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The union protesters were joined by councillors, Sandy Martin MP and partner agencies throughout the day Picture: CWU

Save our Post Office - that was the message from union members and Ipswich’s MP as they protested outside against a town branch being run by a national high street chain.

What are the school and college holiday dates for 2019 in Suffolk and north Essex?

10:00 Judy Rimmer
Visitors enjoying the summer heatwave in Felixstowe in 2018. Are you starting to plan next year's holidays? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most school holiday dates will be the same in Suffolk and Essex in 2019 - but the autumn half term are set to fall in a different week.

Video Driver of car with illegal number plate among arrests on first day of Christmas drink-drive campaign

08:06 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk police have arrested drivers and the first day of the 2018 Christmas drink-drive campaign. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Motorists have been pulled over and arrested on the first day of campaign to catch drink and drug-drivers on Suffolk’s roads.

Rail services replaced by buses due to engineering works

07:58 Jake Foxford
Greater Anglia will not be running any trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town on Sunday December 2 Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train passengers in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Lowestoft will have to use replacement buses all day on Sunday while Greater Anglia carries out major works.

Man freed from burning car

07:54 Jake Foxford
A man was freed from a burning car near Assington Pictures: ANDY THOMSON

Firefighters freed a man trapped in a burning car in Suffolk.

Opinion Our education system is broken - let’s try to fix it

05:47 Andrew Papworth
Clare Flintoff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In this column, CLARE FLINTOFF - chief executive of ASSET Education, a group of 10 Suffolk primary schools - believes there is much wrong with our education system. However, she has a vision of how to fix it.

Rise in car collisions with deer prompts road safety warning

05:30 Michael Steward
Red Deer stags at sunrise Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Drivers are being warned to remain alert as the number of vehicles involved in collisions with deer continues to rise.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:53 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

Video Drug gang leader who exploited young people is among those jailed this week

Yesterday, 16:39 Megan Aldous
Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Three men were jailed for a combined five years for burglary, drink-driving and drug supply this week.

Most read

Row over plan for WHSmith to run Ipswich Post Office

The union protesters were joined by councillors, Sandy Martin MP and partner agencies throughout the day Picture: CWU

Updated Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail

A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Video Driver of car with illegal number plate among arrests on first day of Christmas drink-drive campaign

Suffolk police have arrested drivers and the first day of the 2018 Christmas drink-drive campaign. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Man freed from burning car

A man was freed from a burning car near Assington Pictures: ANDY THOMSON

Video Drug gang leader who exploited young people is among those jailed this week

Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide