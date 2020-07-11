Norwich City relegated from the Premier League

The Norwich players look dejected as Michail Antonio of West Ham United celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town’s East Anglian rivals Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League today after they were thrashed 4-0 by West Ham at Carrow Road.

The Hammers romped to a 4-0 win behind closed doors thanks to four goals from Michail Antonio, as the Canaries equalled a club record of seven consecutive league defeats.

The Canaries longest-serving player Alex Tettey admitted the manner of City’s relegation-sealing loss emphasised the problems Daniel Farke’s team have had in the Premier League this season.

“It’s very hard for me to talk but that was a tough game for us,” Tettey admitted after the final whistle.

“I think we came out trying to be positive but again when you don’t do what you have to do on the pitch, you get punished.

“I can say with all four of those goals that we can’t defend like that and when you do even teams that are struggling will punish you, that’s the Premier League.”