Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Suffolk athlete Clements targets European Cross Country Championships

PUBLISHED: 13:11 15 November 2018

Kieran Clements, who finished second Briton at the last weekend's IAAF Cross Country Permit Series race in Burgos, Spain

Kieran Clements, who finished second Briton at the last weekend's IAAF Cross Country Permit Series race in Burgos, Spain

Archant

Former Ipswich Harrier, Kieran Clements, is targeting selection for the European Cross Country Championships following a strong performance on his senior international debut in Spain last weekend.

Kieran Clements, who is hoping to qualify for the British team to run at next month's European Cross Country Championships.Kieran Clements, who is hoping to qualify for the British team to run at next month's European Cross Country Championships.

The talented Clements finished 27th overall, the second Briton and the first England Athletics representative at the IAAF Cross Country Permit Series race (Atapuerca International meeting) in Burgos, Spain last Sunday.

Suffolk athlete Clements, who was the top junior athlete in the country seven years ago, will now be focusing his attention on the British Trials for the European Championships, which take place in Liverpool on Saturday week (November 24).

The top six at the Trials have a very good chance of being selected for the British squad to run at next month’s European event at Tilburg, in the Netherlands.

“The run went well in Spain. It looked like I was a long way back, but it was a very good field,” explained Clements.

“I finished the second English athlete, behind Andy Vernon, who had a very good run. But I was only 51 seconds behind him.

- Clements ready to make a go for it as a senior athlete

“I ran quite conservatively for the first half. There was a bit of altitude – it was about 1,000 metres high – and it was quite a strange race because I felt very relaxed for most of it, then felt like I would drop off the group, and then felt really good.

“But overall, I was happy with my performance. I couldn’t have asked for much more, and it has put me in a positive frame of mind for the European Trials.

“I will be giving it my best shot, boom-or-bust. I have a couple more high-intensity training sessions planned for this week, but will then taper down.

“My goal is to finish in the top six. I will be happy to sit in the lead group, if that group is less than six, because my strength has been my late surges in races,” added 24-year-old Clements.

Former Hadleigh High School pupil Clements has twice run at the European Championships, as a junior (under-20), having finished fourth on both occasions at the Trials in Liverpool.

Clements, while a member of Ipswich Harriers, went on to finish ninth at the European Championships in Velenje, Slovenia, in December, 2011, and was then a fine third in Budapest, Hungary, just 12 months later.

Topic Tags:

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

39 minutes ago Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Adnams seeks compensation from companies accused of truck price-fixing

14:12 Jessica Hill
Adnams distribution centre

The Southwold brewery Adnams is seeking damages as the main claimant in a group action lawsuit which was filed this week.

Judge gives drug dealer three months to change his ways

13:57 Jane Hunt
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who allowed his home to be used by county line drug dealers has been given three months by a judge to prove he can change his ways.

Brexit - reaction from Suffolk and Essex business leaders on the draft withdrawal agreement

13:57 Jessica Hill
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons: PA Wire

As politicians in the House of Commons debate the latest draft agreement that has been thrashed out negotiators, business leaders in Suffolk and Essex have shared their thoughts on whether they support Mrs May’s proposals or not.

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

12:22 Tom Potter
The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town supporters were among the best behaved fans in the Championship last season, according to a league table of bans for violence and disorder.

Video Why these pupils ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ about their school dinners

12:03 Megan Aldous
Albert Antu, Lillie-Mae, Riley Rallings enjoying their school dinner Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Catering staff at Ravenswood Primary School are serving up 225 hot lunches every day - and an increasing number of those are tailored for children suffering from fish, milk and gluten intolerances.

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

11:41 Katy Sandalls
Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub licensee who punched a customer and then smashed him over the head with a pint glass has been jailed for 19 months.

Nostalgia George Burley taking part in a sports fashion show in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1982

11:19 Sam Dawes
Gathering round the bonfire on Belmont Road Picture: IVAN SMITH

Our Throwback Thursday feature returns once again - and this week we look back to November 1982 and what was going on in and around Ipswich.

Reaction to what campaigners say was an ‘at times farcical’ seven-hour meeting on Stansted’s future

19 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stansted's terminal building Picture: STANSTED

The meeting to decide whether to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity by 8m a year finally came to a nail-biting finish last night, but has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some of those present.

Should towns and villages have to pay for their own police?

09:47 Richard Cornwell
Councillors in Felixstowe have agreed to pay for a PCSO for the town Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Community leaders in Felixstowe have agreed to spend £68,000 to fund an extra police officer for the town to deal with specific problems.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Size matters: Fifty foot Christmas tree is coming to town

Last year's beautiful Christmas tree Picture: EMMA LIGHTFOOT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide