Felixstowe & Walton are left frustrated after dominating so much of the game at Brentwood

Seasiders Josh Kerridge (red) heads just wide in the first half. Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford

Brentwood 3 Felixstowe & Walton 1

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Losing a game of football is never fun but going down in a game 3-1 when you dominate for 70 minutes against a side that is not the strongest in the league is particularly difficult to take.

As usual, The Seasiders took plenty of support away to The Arena to face a Brentwood side that had leaked 10 goals in their last two league games. The match passed a pitch inspection at 11 o’clock and, on reflection, there are many who now wish the inspection had failed.

Felixstowe got off to a bright start, netting twice in the first 45 minutes with both efforts ruled out for offside. A Jack Ainsley one-on-one with The Blues’ keeper James Pellin and a close header from Miles Powell, together with a number of other missed chances, led to the visiting fans feeling a little frustrated at half-time not to go in ahead.

Although Brentwood did come into the game more after the break, it was a Stuart Ainsley powerdrive on 68 minutes from outside the box, converted by brother Jack, that gave The Seasiders a deserved lead.

CELEBRATION - Seasiders Josh Kerridge (left, red) congratulates Jack Ainsley (right, red) as Brentwood's defence (blue) appeal in vain for offside. Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD CELEBRATION - Seasiders Josh Kerridge (left, red) congratulates Jack Ainsley (right, red) as Brentwood's defence (blue) appeal in vain for offside. Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

From nowhere, an 11-minute spell late in the game saw Brentwood suddenly put three goals away to bag all three points leaving Felixstowe stunned.

Speaking after the game, joint bosses Kevin O’Donnell and Ian Watson were visibly disappointed.

Watson said sorry on social media, writing; “Just want to apologise to our fans today. To dominate a game for long periods for 70 minutes, go 1-0 up and then lose 3-1 is not good enough. We take responsibility as managers and expect more.”

Despite this defeat, Felixstowe still remain in the top half of the table but regardless of league position, losing when you shouldn’t have lost really isn’t easy.

Attention now turns to Tuesday’s trip to Bracknell Town in the third round of The Velocity Trophy.