Garnett on Golf: Scowsill back to boost Suffolk ahead of 2019 season

SUFFOLK TRAINING: Back (from left): Keith Preston (county coach), Joe Cardy (county coach and first team captain), Habebul Islam, Paul Waring, Chris Vince, Adam Sheldrake, Ben Sayers (second team captain), Sam Debenham, James Tyler, Alfie Halil, Monty Scowsill, Charlie Taylor, George Fricker, Greg Hills, Russell Oakey, Jasper Johnson, Colin Firmin (SGU president). Front: Chris Fleming, Jack Cardy, James Biggs and Josh Driver. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

It was a busy golfing day in Suffolk on Sunday. The county men’s squad had their first winter get-together at Aldeburgh while the Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting was played at Bungay and Waveney Valley, writes Tony Garnett.

Good news to emerge from Aldeburgh was that Monty Scowsill, who missed most of last season with glandular fever, is fit and looking forward to a full golfing season involving both national and county events.

Suffolk will be looking to Scowsill, James Biggs, Paul Waring and Habebul Islam to be challenging for England’s top trophies.

Three of Suffolk four leading juniors, Habebul Islam, George Fricker and Alfie Halil trained with the men’s squad and have every chance of playing in the Anglian League. A fourth junior, Max Adams of Bury St Edmunds, opted out of county training.

New faces in the squad included former Suffolk player Chris Vince who is back at Haverhill. He represented Cambridgeshire while a member at Gog Magog.

The consistent club form of Greg Hills (Felixstowe Ferry) and Russell Oakey (Newton Green) has been recognised.

Squad members not present were Chris Bartrum (Diss) who has a knee injury and Jed Seeley (Newton Green) who was unwell.

Gregor Tait is still at college in the United States but will return in the Spring.

Chris Duffy of Gorleston will not be available for county golf this year because of family commitments.

The next Suffolk county training day will be a 36-hole eight-a-side match at Hintlesham between the first team and second team in March.

Winter conditions on the course on Outney Common were perhaps as good, if not better, than any time since golf was first played at Bungay in 1889. The course was re-designed in 1901 by James Braid.

Bungay is a club with a notable history but perhaps their most famous president was Sir Henry Rider Haggard, author of King Solomon’s Mines.

Dean Brace, Ian Smith, Richard Bland and Byron Long of Stoke by Nayland had to dig deep to win the team prize (any two from four to count) with 86 points.

Runners-up with 84 were John Smith, Graham Vandervord and John Williams (Stoke by Nayland) with David Yates (Braintree).

Third place went to Haverhill’s Martin Mansfield, Mark Firmin, Terry Lyons and Gerry Scott with 83.

Top professional was Sam Forgan (Stowmarket) with three under par 66. Adam Trett (The Suffolk) had 77 and Mark Farrow (Diss) 79.

The next Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting will be at Flempton on Sunday, January 20.

Other leading scores

81: L Hastie, J Mair, J Hastie, A Fish.

79: J Gilham, K Stuart, C Leathers, M Turnbull.

78: S Forgan, G Cutting, B Forgan, A Bligh; S Rex, K Ward, P Bartlett, S Turner.

77: M Farrow, A Mitson, C Halil, M Fox; A Trett, M Toon, I McKay, K McCredie.

76: C Whyatt, A Garrett, N Salmon, M Verhelst; P Markey, C Gwinnett-Sharp, M Brooks, M Parkinson; I Benson, T Brace, T Warren, D Goddard; C Briggs, D Simpkin, T Daniels, D Roope; M Baxter, J Partridge, J Mumford, G Borthwick.

75: C Leys, J Hillyard, L Osborn, T Etheridge.

74: A Soby, T Carter, B Paton, P Garnett; S Piotrowski, J Wiseman, R Brazier, J Paterson.

73: R Hood, B Holmes, M Milner, L Norman.

72: P Nuttall, J Craddock, B Lever, C Lever; P Fairbrother, A Goodwin, I Harvey, A Gipson.

69: L O’Donovan, P Flannigan, S Kidby, S Brown; G Davis. A Brown, G Howard, B Aldous.

68: R Davies, T Carmen J Moore, T Samways.

66: R Walters, P Samain, W Darling, M Tibbenham.

65: D Cunningham, A Cunningham, P Lockwood, S Lockwood.

64: P Walters. J Barrett, L Fish, M Wadsall.

- This will be the 18th season of the Parks Trophy which was presented by former SGU president, the late Maurice Parks.

Diss have won four times with Thorpeness and Ipswich three each. Rookery Park and Woodbridge have both won twice.

Holders Thorpeness visit Stowmarket in the second round.

The Beaumont Trophy is in its 10th year. Only Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds have won it twice. Other winners have been Brett Vale, Ipswich, Seckford, Ufford Park and holders Haverhill who entertain Fynn Valley in the first round.

The trophy was presented by the late Ray Beaumont of Bungay.

Parks Trophy (for seniors with handicaps no higher than 12)

First round: 10 Diss v Bungay; 11 Flempton v Fynn Valley; 12 Haverhill v Ipswich; 13 Rookery Park v Woodbridge; 14 Southwold v Gorleston; 14 Hintlesham v Bury St Edmunds; 16 Ufford Park v Halesworth.

Second round: 15 v Felixstowe Ferry; 16 v Newton Green; Seckford v Aldeburgh; 11 v 14; 13 v 10; St Audrys v Brett Vale; Rushmere v 12; Stowmarket v Thorpeness.

Beaumont Trophy (for seniors with handicaps between 13 and 20)

First round: 5 Haverhill v Fynn Valley; 6 Felixstowe Ferry v Rushmere; 7 Southwold v Bungay; 8 Beccles v Diss; 9 Bury St Edmunds v Brett Vale; 10 Woodbridge v Newton Green; 11 Kingfishers v Flempton; 12 Rookery Park v Hintlesham; 13 The Suffolk v Bramford; 14 Stowmarket v Thorpeness; 15 West Suffolk v Halesworth; 16 St Clements v Ipswich.

Second round: 14 v 6; Gorleston v 11; 7 v 5; 8 v 9; Seckford v Ufford Park; 10 v 13; 12 v 15; 16 v St Audrys.