FA Vase boost for Stowmarket ahead of big clash with Swaffham

Remi Garrett, back in the goals. Picture GARY DONNISON Gary Donnison Photography 2017

Paul Musgrove is pleased to see Remi Garrett back among the goals ahead of Stowmarket Town’s trip to Swaffham Town in the Buildbase FA Vase tomorrow afternoon (3pm), writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks visit Shoemakers Lane for the third-round tie looking to equal a club record by reaching the last 32 of the national competition, a feat they achieved for the only time back in 1982-83.

And with Stow’s two leading goalscorers Ollie Canfer and Josh Mayhew both expected to miss out through injury, assistant manager Musgrove says Garrett’s recent goalscoring run has been a welcome sight at Greens Meadow.

“I’m really pleased for Remi,” Musgrove said. “He’s a lad who does suffer with injuries.

“When you look at his stature, he’s a muscular lad and he’s suffered with injuries in the past.

“He’s stepped up, as has everyone else. We’ve had to change the formation around.

“Remi’s capable of playing wide, or up front, his hold up play has been really good.

“We’ve been speaking to him about mixing it up, going behind, holding it up, and he’s listened and is doing really well.

“He’s taken on the responsibility of goalscoring, which is a big thing, considering Ollie and Josh have been flying this season.”

Stow went into last week’s home double-header without Canfer and Mayhew, and Garrett, who had scored once in 18 appearances so far this season, was deployed as the frontman in Rick Andrews’ side.

The former Bury Town and Ipswich Wanderers man opened the scoring against Godmanchester Rovers on Tuesday last week with an excellent strike, and then set up Jack Baker for the second in a 4-1 win which sent Stow into the last eight of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

Last Saturday, Garrett won a penalty in the early stages of Stow’s Premier Division clash with Great Yarmouth Town, which Max Melanson converted to give the Old Gold and Blacks the lead.

Garrett then found the target in the second half as Stow went on to record a 3-0 win and move up a place to fourth in the table.