Former Ipswich footballer gets international call-up for the British Virgin Islands

PUBLISHED: 12:36 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 26 March 2019

Marty Smith, from Ipswich, with the British Virgin Islands footbal team in the Concacaf Nations Leage Picture: MARTIN SMITH

Marty Smith, from Ipswich, with the British Virgin Islands footbal team in the Concacaf Nations Leage Picture: MARTIN SMITH

Martin Smith

Another Ipswich name has followed in the footsteps of Town legends Terry Butcher, Kevin Beattie, Mick Mills and John Wark by playing at an international level.

British Virgin Islands team sheet, March 2019British Virgin Islands team sheet, March 2019

Builder Marty Smith, who played for Cranes, Ipswich Athletic and Whitton United during his footballing career has had an international call-up for the British Virgin Islands in the Concacaf Nations League qualifying rounds.

The call-up comes at the grand age of 49 for the veteran goalkeeper.

Marty’s background is more modest than some of the other great Ipswich names who have gone before him.

In Suffolk, he played for Cranes, Whitton United and Ipswich Athletic on Saturdays in the SIL, as well as playing for Sunday side Taverners.

Goalkeeper Marty Smith with his cousin, Mark Smith Picture: TAVERNERS FCGoalkeeper Marty Smith with his cousin, Mark Smith Picture: TAVERNERS FC

His international experience was limited to the annual Easter friendly tours to Belgium with Taverners.

But his fate changed after he went to work as a builder in the British Virgin Islands in recent years, making him eligible to play for their national side.

Then last week he got the call to pull on his gloves and join the BVI squad in the Concacaf Nations League.

He said: “It has been an fantastic week in Anguilla with the BVI national squad. I got a call on the 15th asking if I was available because of an injury to one of their keepers.

Marty Smith, from Ipswich, on the team coach for the BVI - British Virgin Islands footbal team in the Concacaf National League.Marty Smith, from Ipswich, on the team coach for the BVI - British Virgin Islands footbal team in the Concacaf National League.

“Of course I didn’t hesitate to say ‘Yes’, we travelled a week ago for two internationals.

“Last Thursday we drew 2-2 with the Turks and Caicos Islands and yesterday we lost to Bonaire (2-1), and I was an unused used sub in both games.

“It is amazing.”

The crowds were more modest than you might expect at an international level - around 500 fans watching each game.

Long-running Ipswich-based Sunday footbal side, Taverners, on tour in Belgium in 19956, including goalkeeper Marti Smith Picture: TAVERNERS FCLong-running Ipswich-based Sunday footbal side, Taverners, on tour in Belgium in 19956, including goalkeeper Marti Smith Picture: TAVERNERS FC

Marty had been living in Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands, and working on Richard Branson’s island Moskito helping to build luxury homes.

Like Ipswich, Totrola is a famed maritime and yachting centre.

Its beaches, including Cane Garden Bay and Smuggler’s Cove, offer sparkling white sands.

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

