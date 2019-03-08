Ipswich Wanderers boss ‘nervous’ ahead of huge semi-final date with Cornard United

Ipswich Wanderers manager Mark Goldfinch admitted he is more nervous about tomorrow night’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Semi-Final than any big games he played in, writes Nick Garnham.

Goldfinch, who was appointed manager in December 2017, will lead his side into their last-four tie versus Cornard United at the Millfield, home of Hadleigh United FC, kick-off 7.45pm.

Wanderers will be bidding to reach their first Senior Cup final since losing to Whitton United in 2014, a year after winning the trophy following a penalty shoot-out against the same opponents.

Goldfinch, who played for Wanderers before joining Leiston and also turned out for Hadleigh, said: “I would rather be playing than watching.

“I am more nervous about Friday than big games that I played in. As manager you lose control once the players cross that white line. It is then up to them.”

Joint Cornard United Manager Matt Grove says his players are ‘buzzing’ ahead of facing their fellow Thurlow Nunn League Division One North opponents.

Grove, who took over as joint manager with Michael Schofield earlier in the season, said: “It is a big game for the club and the players are buzzing.

“It has come at a good time, but it is the same for Ipswich Wanderers who are also in good form.”

Cornard have suffered just one loss in their last eight games – and that was a 3-2 defeat at second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers.

“We had not lost away from home since October, so we are going into the game with as much confidence as possible,” said Grove, who is also the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

“I think it will be down to who turns up on the day and who wants it more, and it will be up to Michael and myself to rally the boys.”

It is 30 years since Cornard appeared in a Suffolk Senior Cup Final, which resulted in a narrow 1-0 win over Sudbury Wanderers at Portman Road in 1989.

Grove admitted: “It has been a long time coming – Cornard were whipping boys for a few years – so it is nice to be bringing some success to the club.”