Garnett on Golf: Draws for 2019 Stenson Shield, Hambro Cup and Tolly Cobbold Cup

17 December, 2018 - 12:27
Will Wright of Aldeburgh (left) before winning his play-off with Nathan Overton (Woodbridge) in the final of the 2017 Stenson Shield. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

In his latest golf column, Tony Garnett covers the draws for the Stenson Shield, Hambro Cup and Tolly Cobbold Cup.

Runners-up Hintlesham, who were without their captain Steve Debenham through injury in the final at Aldeburgh, face a second-round trip to Thorpeness with the winners at home to Bungay or Fynn Valley.

Ipswich, whose strength in depth suggests that they are long overdue for Stenson success, must visit Gorleston in the second round with the winners visiting Felixstowe Ferry or Bury St Edmunds in the quarter-final.

Ipswich will be hoping for a change in fortune having lost in a play-off in the past two seasons. They will not have forgotten losing against Danny Western, Chris Duffy, Danny Perring and company a couple of years ago. Ipswich have not won the Stenson since 2011.

Woodbridge, the 2016 winners, lost in a play-off to Aldeburgh in 2017 when Nathan Overton found trouble on the right on the first hole at Bury St Edmunds leaving Will Wright to secure victory.

Newton Green have a first round home tie against The Suffolk. The winners visit Woodbridge where Newton Green have struggled in the recent past.

There are five first round ties. Stowmarket entertain Halesworth with the winners at home to Aldeburgh.

Diss meet Rookery Park in a battle between clubs near the Norfolk border while the very competitive Haverhill team are at home to Brett Vale.

It will be challenging for Rushmere who must pay a visit to Felixstowe Ferry.

Stenson Shield

First round (to be played on May 18): Stowmarket v Halesworth; Haverhill v Brett Vale; Diss v Rookery Park; Newton Green v The Suffolk; Felixstowe Ferry v Rushmere.

Second round (on June 15): 1, Stowmarket or Halesworth v Aldeburgh; 2, Haverhill or Brett Vale v Southwold; 3, Gorleston v Ipswich; 4, Thorpeness v Hintlesham; 5, Flempton v Bury St Edmunds; 6, Diss or Rookery Park v Felixstowe Ferry or Rushmere; 7, Bungay v Fynn Valley; 8, Woodbridge v Newton Green or The Suffolk.

Quarter-finals (July 27): 6 v 8; 4 v 7; 5 v 3; 1 v 2.

- Aldeburgh’s strength in depth enables them to field different squads for their Stenson (scratch) and Hambro (handicap) campaigns.

They beat Stowmarket in the final at Bury St Edmunds by three holes but needed a play-off to beat Halesworth in the semi-final.

Aldeburgh take on Woodbridge in the second round with a possible quarter-final home meeting with Ufford Park, Bury St Edmunds or Thorpeness.

Losing finalists Stowmarket have a home first round tie against Flempton for the chance of a home tie against The Suffolk.

Halesworth, who went so close last time, are away to the other losing semi-finalists Fynn Valley which seems a tough assignment.

Just as well there is no petrol rationing because Haverhill must make a round trip of about 140 miles to Gorleston which is the most easterly course in Great Britain.

First round (to be played on (April 28): Fynn Valley v Halesworth; Hintlesham v Southwold. Newton Green v Felixstowe Ferry; Gorleston v Haverhill; Bury St Edmunds v Thorpeness; Stowmarket v Flempton; Rookery Park v Rushmere.

Second round (May 26): 1, Newton Green or Felixstowe Ferry v Hintlesham or Southwold; 2, Ufford Park v Bury St Edmunds or Thorpeness; 3, Bungay v Gorleston v Haverhill; 4, Brett Vale v Ipswich; 5, Diss v Fynn Valley or Halesworth; 6, Aldeburgh v Woodbridge; 7, Rookery Park or Rushmere v Seckford; 8, Stowmarkmet or Flempton v The Suffolk.

Quarter-finals (on June 23): 6 v 2; 1 v 5; 7 v 4; 8 v 3.

- Haverhill, holders of the Tolly Cobbold Cup, have a home first round tie against West Suffolk to be played on April 28. Should they win they will be at home again to either Felixstowe Ferry or Seckford.

Losing finalists Ipswich must make the trip to Gorleston. Victory will reward them with a home second round tie against Newton Green or Diss.

Kingfishers Golf Club, formerly called Cretingham, are at home to Fynn Valley who were losing semi-finalists. They will battle for a home tie against Aldeburgh Artisans who come face to face with Aldeburgh in the first round. That’s the nearest we get to neutral venues.

Tolly Cobbold Cup first round (to be played on April 28): 4, The Suffolk v Ufford Park; 5, Hintlesham v St Audry’s; 6, Felixstowe Ferry v Seckford; 7, Rushmere v Bury St Edmunds; 8, Haverhill v West Suffolk; 9, Kingfishers v Fynn Valley; 10, Aldeburgh Artisans v Aldeburgh; 11, Brett Vale v Southwold; 12, Gorleston v Ipswich; 13, Newton Green v Diss; 14, Bramford v Thorpeness; 15, Stowmarket v Rookery Park; 16, Bungay v Halesworth.

Second round (to be played on May 26): St Clements v 11; Flempton v 14; 7 v 16; 8 v 6; 15 v 4; 12 v 13; 9 v 10; Woodbridge v 5.

