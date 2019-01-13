Great racing in store at Ampton point-to-point

Local trainer Andrew Pennock's Chosen Rose runs at Ampton this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2018

In recent years some high quality racing has been seen at Ampton, and this Sunday’s meeting could provide another excellent day’s action.

A total of 78 entries results in a six race card, including some high class horses from the stables of Alan Hill, James Owen, Andrew Pennock and Francesca Nimmo.

The meeting kicks off at 12 noon with the 9yo & up Conditions race and this year’s renewal looks to be as competitive as in previous years. Stand out entries include the classy veteran Glint of Steel, still seen winning last season.

Also entered are Local Show from the Sarah Humphrey yard who has already run three times this season, including a win and the James Owen trained Vivaldi Collonges, beaten a length by Local Show in a blanket finish, for minor places, at Cottenham.

The Mixed Open looks as though it could go the way of the Alan Hill trained Broken Eagle if the ground dries up enough for him.

He will surely face stiff opposition from the likes of Mahlers Spirit, trained within sight of the track by Andrew Pennock and Lord Toppper, a fascinating new recruit to the James Owen yard. Still only six and a dual winner over hurdles during the summer, he is definitely one for the future.

The remaining races on the card all look to be competitive affairs, particularly the intermediate race in which we could see the exciting Mister Robbo who has won his restricted this season already and was just beaten last time out.

The Pennock stable, who rarely leave Ampton without a winner, have Chosen Rose entered in the same race and the mare was unbeaten in three races last season, so can be expected to go close.

The Ampton track is easily accessible, just off the A134 (Bury St Edmunds to Thetford road) at Ingham. Entry is £10 per adult and under 16’s go free.

All the latest information is on www.pointingea.com.