Super Seasiders down the Seedgrowers after terrific second-half performance

CELEBRATIONS! Rhys Henry celebrates his goal in front of a big crowd at the Goldstar Ground Photo; STAN BASTON Archant

Felixstowe & Walton 3 Coggeshall 0

GOAL (2-0) Josh Kerridge soars above the Coggeshall defence to double the score with one of his trademark headers for the Seasiders Photo: STAN BASTON GOAL (2-0) Josh Kerridge soars above the Coggeshall defence to double the score with one of his trademark headers for the Seasiders Photo: STAN BASTON

‘Just what the doctor ordered’, is the phrase that best describes Felixstowe & Walton’s impressive 3-0 win at home to Coggeshall Town on Saturday, writes Barry Grossmith.

After seven games without a win, this deserved victory, in front of 560 at The Goldstar Ground, was long overdue.

It was the visitors who netted first, in the 16th minute, but that effort was ruled offside.

It’s fair to say that The Seedgrowers just edged the first half but at 0-0 after 45 minutes there was everything to play for in the second period.

What transpired after the break was a thoroughly enjoyable 45 minutes for home fans, three goals going Felixstowe’s way, a clean sheet, three points and a bag full of confidence for The Seasiders to take with them to Aveley next week.

Rhys Henry opened the scoring on the hour mark with a power drive from the right following a Callum Bennett corner that gave keeper Danny Sambridge no chance to defend.

Less than 15 minutes later, another Bennett corner from the left saw Josh Kerridge rise above everyone to power home a second from close range.

Any lingering nerves from home supporters were banished on 80 minutes when Kerridge lobbed Sambridge from his own half to tie up all three points.

Coggleshall’s SamBantick (9) goes close as his free kick evades the Felixstowe wall Photo: STAN BASTON Coggleshall’s SamBantick (9) goes close as his free kick evades the Felixstowe wall Photo: STAN BASTON

Talking after the game to Seasiders TV, boss Ian Watson was delighted with the victory: “We worked very hard this week, we wanted a clean sheet today and we got that.

“We got in their faces, worked hard around the ball and forced them to make mistakes.

“We got it right today and made the right choices.”

Assistant boss Danny Bloomfield admitted: “Every game is progression and we’ve done that in the last three games.”

The Seasiders now approach two away trips to first Aveley, then Bury Town, but approach both those games on a run of three games unbeaten and a goal difference of plus three.

The move up the table to 13th has eased pressure just that bit.

With Darren Mills and Kye Ruel close to returning to fitness, the horizon looks just a little rosier now than it did a month ago for all at Dellwood Avenue.