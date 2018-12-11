Hunn takes ground-breaking cricket job at Copdock & Old Ipswichian

Matt Hunn pictured outside the home changing room at Copdock & Old Ipswichian Cricket Club. Picture: NICK GARNHAM Archant

Copdock & Old Ipswichian are to become the first cricket club in Suffolk to employ a full-time sports development officer.

Former Kent cricketer Matt Hunn will return to Suffolk to take up the post on January 2 on a two-year contract which will also see him play for Copdock in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League.

The job will see Hunn, who left the first-class county after five years at the end of last season, trying to increase adult participation as well as continuing to develop the club’s Junior section.

Martin Taylor is stepping down as Junior Head Coach in August after 14 years during which time the number of youngsters at the club has grown from 30 to 230.

Hunn, who is a Level 2 coach, will coach at all levels in the club as well as carrying out administrative duties while part of his innovative role will involve coaching for the Suffolk Cricket Board and also at Ipswich School.

He said: “I want to enhance what the club is already doing by tapping into my knowledge of the professional game and marrying the two together to develop the club further.

“I am also really looking forward to playing for Copdock, who are a young side, by adding to the team through my individual performances and also developing the younger lads here.”

Taylor said: “We have had ten great years and want to build on that and enhance it through Matt, who will bring new energy and ideas to the role.”

Suffolk coach Andy Northcote said: “Matt had already agreed to play in the one-day and T20 rounds, but to now be able to secure him for the entire three-day Minor Counties campaign gives us fantastic continuity with the new ball throughout the season.

“His experience will certainly rub off on the remaining seamers in the squad which will be exciting to witness.”

Hunn added: “It will be nice to be back in the fold playing the longer form. The short forms of the game are good fun, but there is something special about the longest format.

“To battle for three days and then win a game in the last session or last hour is something you can’t beat.”