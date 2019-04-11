SIL preview: So tight at the top, but Grundisburgh stalwart reflects on relegation

Grundisburgh’s 38-year reign in the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division came to an end last weekend.

One the League’s most successful-ever sides, it was Bramford United who hammered in the final nail, winning 2-1 at the Playing Field.

“There has been a gradual decline at the club and two seasons ago we could have folded,” said Grundisburgh stalwart Mickey Squirrell.

“With a reserve side playing to start that season we were always in trouble from the off.

“But with a few astute signings we survived. We struggled last season but were never really in trouble of going down, but this season the time has come and we can have few complaints.

“This weekend we have Leiston St Margarets at home, and we will blood some of our talented reserve players to give them some first-team experience.”

So, while Wenhaston and Grundisburgh prepare for life in Division One next season, the race for the championship marches on.

Leaders, Crane Sports thrashed Westerfield 6-0 last weekend but have this weekend off.

Second-placed Henley are going to need both Cranes and Achilles to mess up if they are to take the title.

Henley are eight points behind Cranes with a game in hand, while they are level on points with third-placed Achilles, but the Ipswich side have two games in hand.

This weekend Henley entertain Claydon, while Achilles face a tricky test at Cops, although Andy Coote’s side do at least know the title race is in their own hands. Achilles also entertain Grundisburgh in midweek.

James Hawkins takes his Haughley side to relegated Wenhaston, while Westerfield entertain Trimley Red Devils.

In Division One, Old Newton secured their promotion back to the Senior Division after drawing with Wickham Market last weekend.

Should Southwold Town beat Ipswich Valley Rangers, in division two, they will be promoted, along with Halesworth Town to division one.