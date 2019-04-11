Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

SIL preview: So tight at the top, but Grundisburgh stalwart reflects on relegation

11 April, 2019 - 07:00
SIL action this weekend

SIL action this weekend

PA Wire/PA Images

Grundisburgh’s 38-year reign in the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division came to an end last weekend.

One the League’s most successful-ever sides, it was Bramford United who hammered in the final nail, winning 2-1 at the Playing Field.

“There has been a gradual decline at the club and two seasons ago we could have folded,” said Grundisburgh stalwart Mickey Squirrell.

“With a reserve side playing to start that season we were always in trouble from the off.

“But with a few astute signings we survived. We struggled last season but were never really in trouble of going down, but this season the time has come and we can have few complaints.

“This weekend we have Leiston St Margarets at home, and we will blood some of our talented reserve players to give them some first-team experience.”

So, while Wenhaston and Grundisburgh prepare for life in Division One next season, the race for the championship marches on.

You may also want to watch:

Leaders, Crane Sports thrashed Westerfield 6-0 last weekend but have this weekend off.

Second-placed Henley are going to need both Cranes and Achilles to mess up if they are to take the title.

Henley are eight points behind Cranes with a game in hand, while they are level on points with third-placed Achilles, but the Ipswich side have two games in hand.

LISTEN TO MICKEY SQUIRRELL on an earlier podcast this season

This weekend Henley entertain Claydon, while Achilles face a tricky test at Cops, although Andy Coote’s side do at least know the title race is in their own hands. Achilles also entertain Grundisburgh in midweek.

James Hawkins takes his Haughley side to relegated Wenhaston, while Westerfield entertain Trimley Red Devils.

In Division One, Old Newton secured their promotion back to the Senior Division after drawing with Wickham Market last weekend.

Should Southwold Town beat Ipswich Valley Rangers, in division two, they will be promoted, along with Halesworth Town to division one.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

What interests did your MP declare over the last year?

Dr Therese Coffey has accepted visits to the Grand Nation, Royal Ascot and the BAFTAs. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Disappointment’ as major bid for technology hub in East Anglia is rejected

Dr Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College principal and Suffolk Academy Trust chief executive said he was

Robot Wars legend Rex Garrod dies at 75 after long illness with Alzheimer’s

Rex Garrod outside his workshop near Debenham in 2006. He was working on a water-powered clock Picture: Phil Morley

Closed Ipswich care home could be turned into student accommodation

The former Ormonde Nursing Home in Westerfield Road, Ipswich, which could be turned into student accommodation. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Suffolk set for patches of sunshine after a frosty start to the morning

Suffolk is set for patches of sunshine after a frosty start to the morning. Pictures: BARRY PULLEN/CITIZENSIDE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists