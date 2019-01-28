New Hadleigh boss Appleford ‘100% confident’ his side can avoid the drop

New Hadleigh United boss Christian Appleford is ‘100% confident’ his side can avoid relegation from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division this season, writes Mike Bacon.

The Brettsiders are currently third bottom and in the drop zone but were buoyed by a 2-0 victory over Long Melford on Saturday, their second win on the bounce.

Appleford, a former Mildenhall Town boss of five years and assistant boss at Bury Town for four, was appointed manager of Hadleigh at the weekend.

And while he’s not taking any credit for the victory on Saturday, he knows it was a big result.

“The result was very important,” he said.

“The players knew I was there but I can’t take any credit for the result. I spoke to them afterwards and introduced myself, but that was it.

“My short term goal is to keep Hadleigh in this division and I’m 100% confident we will do so. It’s up to me to make sure that happens.”

The reserve team management duo of Andy Lambert and Andrew Crisp have been in charge at the Millfield since the departure of Shane Wardley.

And they made it back-to-back wins with that Melford result, after victory at Haverhill Rovers the week before.

It has given Hadleigh a decent chance of survival. On Saturday they travel to basement side Framlingham Town and the week after entertain Great Yarmouth, who are currently second bottom.

“Those are the games we don’t want to lose,” Appleford said.

“That’s what appears to have happened this season, dropping points to teams in and around us. And that is something we can’t afford to do.”

Appleford admits he is set to bring a few new signings on board, but he wants to look at what he has now.

“The club have rightly told me to have a look at what we’ve got and I’ll do that, everyone will get a fair crack,” he added.

“But I will be looking to bring a few in.

“We’ll get through this season and then start to plan long-term.”

In the Southern League tonight, Needham Market entertain Biggleswade Town at Bloomfields.

Both teams lost on Saturday and both will want to bounce back. Needham are currently ninth, with the visitors just outside the play-offs.

Leiston make the long trip to Alvechurch, in Worcestershire, tonight, as they look to string together a consistent set of results.

Stuart Boardley’s side have won three, drawn four and lost three of their last 10 Southern League fixtures. They sit mid-table.