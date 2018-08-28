Clements breaks course record at Kesgrave parkrun
PUBLISHED: 11:52 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:52 23 December 2018
Archant
In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we focus on the Kesgrave parkrun, which featured a course record
Kirean Clements broke his own course record and, in the process, clocked the fastest time for a parkrun over the weekend, thanks to his scorching effort at the 227th staging of the Kesgrave parkrun.
Suffolk athlete Clements, a member of Shaftsbury Barnet, flew around the fast, flat course in a very impressive 14mins 32secs, despite some mud underfoot.
This clipped two seconds off Clements’ own course record for the 5K Kesgrave challenge, posted in July, 2017. Clements is originally from Hadleigh.
James Reeder, of Bath Tri Club, was second in 16:36 as a total of 302 runners, joggers and walkers turned up to enjoy the last parkrun before Christmas, many of them in fancy-dress.
Jim Last (Fram Flyers) was third in 17:10, followed by Ipswich Harriers’ Thomas Adams (17:33) and Tom Fairbrother (17:38). Jayne Chappells, of Kesgrave Kruisers, was the first female in 21:02. Emile Wix was second in 21:11.