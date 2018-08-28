West Ham fans offered free transport from Ipswich for Arsenal game

Marko Arnautovic is West Ham's leading scorer this season.

Ipswich is not the obvious place to offer free transport to a West Hame game from – but if you follow the Hammers, that’s exactly what you can get this weekend.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The Irons host Arsenal on Saturday at the London Stadium in a match which could see them move up to seventh in the Premier League with a win.

And, in a nod to the hordes of Hammers fans dotted around the region, shuttle service Zeelo is offering free transport to the game, with an 8.10am pick-up at the Tower Ramparts Bus Station.

There are other pick-ups across Essex, including Colchester and Chelmsford.

To book your free shuttle, enter the promo code WESTHAM on the Zeelo website.