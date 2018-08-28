Overcast

West Ham fans offered free transport from Ipswich for Arsenal game

PUBLISHED: 12:42 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 10 January 2019

Marko Arnautovic is West Ham's leading scorer this season. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich is not the obvious place to offer free transport to a West Hame game from – but if you follow the Hammers, that’s exactly what you can get this weekend.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini. Picture: STEVE WALLERWest Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Irons host Arsenal on Saturday at the London Stadium in a match which could see them move up to seventh in the Premier League with a win.

And, in a nod to the hordes of Hammers fans dotted around the region, shuttle service Zeelo is offering free transport to the game, with an 8.10am pick-up at the Tower Ramparts Bus Station.

There are other pick-ups across Essex, including Colchester and Chelmsford.

To book your free shuttle, enter the promo code WESTHAM on the Zeelo website.

