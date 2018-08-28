West Ham fans offered free transport from Ipswich for Arsenal game
PUBLISHED: 12:42 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 10 January 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Ipswich is not the obvious place to offer free transport to a West Hame game from – but if you follow the Hammers, that’s exactly what you can get this weekend.
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini. Picture: STEVE WALLER
The Irons host Arsenal on Saturday at the London Stadium in a match which could see them move up to seventh in the Premier League with a win.
And, in a nod to the hordes of Hammers fans dotted around the region, shuttle service Zeelo is offering free transport to the game, with an 8.10am pick-up at the Tower Ramparts Bus Station.
There are other pick-ups across Essex, including Colchester and Chelmsford.
To book your free shuttle, enter the promo code WESTHAM on the Zeelo website.