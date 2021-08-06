Ipswich hockey star Hannah Martin wins bronze at Olympics

Published: 8:09 AM August 6, 2021 Updated: 8:10 AM August 6, 2021

Ipswich hockey star Hannah Martin has won her first medal at the Olympics.

The Team GB women's hockey side beat India 4-3 to secure bronze at the 2020 Tokyo games on Friday, August 6.

Although the Rio 2016 champions relinquished their title after losing to the Dutch in the semi-finals, they secured a third successive Games podium finish.

This was Ms Martin's first Olympics after she joined the Team GB squad back in 2017.

The 26-year-old's brother, Harry Martin, lost out on a medal while competing for the men's hockey squad.

Ms Martin secured the victory but said before the game: “No excuses today. They’re a very strong team, we know that, but we’re disappointed to not get a result.”

Laura Unsworth, part of the hockey team, said after the game: “The things we have had to overcome as a team, people don’t know about.

"As a squad, we stuck together. We have been resilient – we fight."

Sam Beveridge, a coach at Ipswich and East Suffolk Hockey Club, was also there to cheer the team on as part of Team GB.