Ipswich hockey star Hannah Martin wins bronze at Olympics
Ipswich hockey star Hannah Martin has won her first medal at the Olympics.
The Team GB women's hockey side beat India 4-3 to secure bronze at the 2020 Tokyo games on Friday, August 6.
Although the Rio 2016 champions relinquished their title after losing to the Dutch in the semi-finals, they secured a third successive Games podium finish.
This was Ms Martin's first Olympics after she joined the Team GB squad back in 2017.
The 26-year-old's brother, Harry Martin, lost out on a medal while competing for the men's hockey squad.
Ms Martin secured the victory but said before the game: “No excuses today. They’re a very strong team, we know that, but we’re disappointed to not get a result.”
Laura Unsworth, part of the hockey team, said after the game: “The things we have had to overcome as a team, people don’t know about.
"As a squad, we stuck together. We have been resilient – we fight."
Sam Beveridge, a coach at Ipswich and East Suffolk Hockey Club, was also there to cheer the team on as part of Team GB.