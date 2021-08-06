News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Sport

Ipswich hockey star Hannah Martin wins bronze at Olympics

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:09 AM August 6, 2021    Updated: 8:10 AM August 6, 2021
Hannah Martin

Hannah Martin - Credit: Archant

Ipswich hockey star Hannah Martin has won her first medal at the Olympics. 

The Team GB women's hockey side beat India 4-3 to secure bronze at the 2020 Tokyo games on Friday, August 6. 

Although the Rio 2016 champions relinquished their title after losing to the Dutch in the semi-finals, they secured a third successive Games podium finish.

This was Ms Martin's first Olympics after she joined the Team GB squad back in 2017. 

The 26-year-old's brother, Harry Martin, lost out on a medal while competing for the men's hockey squad. 

Ms Martin secured the victory but said before the game: “No excuses today. They’re a very strong team, we know that, but we’re disappointed to not get a result.”

You may also want to watch:

Laura Unsworth, part of the hockey team, said after the game: “The things we have had to overcome as a team, people don’t know about.

"As a squad, we stuck together. We have been resilient – we fight."

Most Read

  1. 1 Dog mess thrown at Ipswich bakery staff in 'nasty' attack
  2. 2 Central Ipswich office tower could be converted into more than 100 flats
  3. 3 New services and drive-thru coffee shop rejected
  1. 4 Man caught in Ipswich park paedophile sting jailed for more than two years
  2. 5 Ipswich mum's frustration as terminally ill son, 13, left unable to go home
  3. 6 Man dies in two-car crash on A12
  4. 7 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars in July
  5. 8 Ipswich road to A14 cleared after collision between two cars
  6. 9 Rape arrest after man sexually assaulted in town
  7. 10 Is Babergh Council the 'neighbour from hell' in planning?

Sam Beveridge, a coach at Ipswich and East Suffolk Hockey Club, was also there to cheer the team on as part of Team GB. 

Olympics
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has died following a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary

Suffolk Live

Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich man Ashmar Levy jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver

Ipswich Crown Court

Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with meat cleaver

Jane Hunt

person
Six fire crews have been sent out to help rescue a man stuck in mud in Ipswich 

Suffolk Live | Video

Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Beach-goers catch a glimpse of the Ever Given on Felixstowe beach

Suffolk Live | Video

WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus