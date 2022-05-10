'Not many people will win at Wolves'... Ipswich Witches boss joy

Match reaction

Ipswich Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins paid tribute to his side after their cracking 42-48 win at Wolverhampton last night.

The Witches made it back-to-back Premiership victories with a thoroughly deserved victory, in a meeting where they won 11 of the 15 heats and even came back to claim the points after initially throwing away a six-point lead.

Heat 15 action at Monmore Green. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“We leave Wolves really happy, and we have started the campaign with two wins out of two," Hawkins said.

"I don’t think many people will win at Wolves this year; I can’t see them losing many at home so to get three points is a massive bonus.

“All seven riders played a big part, like last Thursday there were some errors and machinery problems, certainly Paul Starke had problems which cost us more points, but he managed to overcome them and get two wins.

Coming through: Paul Starke goes up the inside of Drew Kemp, to take the lead in heat two, although he suffered an engine failure on the last lap. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"Overall, it was a much-deserved win, and we are delighted to have started the season this way."

Jason Doyle, the Witches No.1 was a revelation. In heat one he passed both Wolves riders and continued to pass riders at will in other heats, before winning his fourth race from the gate to seal the victory for Ipswich.

“Doyley was terrific, he wasn’t making starts and was passing and providing some great racing," Hawkins said.

Ben Barker in trouble in heat seven. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"Right through the team we performed, down at reserve Starke was superb and six of our seven riders won races, so we had a team of race winners. Danyon Hume came in at number seven and did really well on a tricky track to ride on."

The Witches don't have a meeting at Foxhall this Thursday, but are in action on the Heath next Monday, the 16th against Sheffield, before two more home Premiership meetings against Wolves and King's Lynn.

Danny King and Ben Barker celebrate after their maximum in heat three. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Certainly, after such a disappointing start to the campaign with four League Cup defeats, the Witches have got their act together.

"When you look at our team it is a very strong team on paper, it is just about getting everyone firing together with half of the team coming off of a bad season last year. We are improving but it is early doors," Hawkins added.



