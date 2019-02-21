SIL preview: Henley look to keep momentum going after blowing title race open

Henley Athletic blew the Suffolk & Ipswich League championship race wide open with their 3-0 win at Achilles last Saturday.

It was a comprehensive victory for the Community Centre club who are still, like Achilles, fighting on three fronts – the Suffolk Senior Cup, Bob Coleman Cup and the league title.

Henley joint boss Liam Bevis was delighted with his side’s performance last weekend, but knows his side cannot afford any slip-ups.

“We must concentrate on ourselves,” he said.

“We know at any level of football we can lose, our rivals can lose.

“But last week was a must-win game and on the back of two quarter-final wins as well. The boys did themselves proud.

“We have opened up the race for the title. No doubt. We’re only three points behind Cranes with a game in hand. Bourne Vale have a lot of quality and of course Achilles still have games in hand. But it is open now.”

Henley will look to keep up their momentum with a home clash with Westerfield this weekend. This Swans being safe from any relegation threat or top six challenge.

Leaders Cranes entertain a mid-table Cops side who are capable of giving anyone in the division a good game.

But it’s possibly Achilles (fourth) and Bourne Vale (second), who face the toughest of tests this weekend.

Andy Coote’s Achilles will be desperate to bounce back from that loss to Henley, but Capel is never an easy place to go and grab three points.

Bourne Vale entertain sixth-placed Benhall St Mary, who have slipped back of late, with no win in three, and lost at home to Trimley Red Devils last weekend to dent any very faint hopes of a tilt at the title.

Haughley are another who dropped points last week, as lowly Leiston St Margarets picked up what was a very valuable point. Haughley have this weekend off.

Bramford entertain East Bergholt, David Goodchild’s side boosted by a big 5-0 win over Wenhaston last weekend.

There is no game for lowly Grundisburgh either, but Trimley entertain Claydon, the two sides promoted last season, both have done well in the senior division.

In Division One, Old Newton and Bildeston are still leading the charge for promotion to the Senior Division.

Both are on their travels this weekend, but both will be looking for nothing less than three points. Old Newton are at Mendlesham, Bildeston at Wickham Market.

In Division Three, Bury St Edmunds-based Bedricks Worth are unbeaten in 13 league games and top the table. This weekend they entertain their nearest rivals, Tattingstone in what should be a fine game.

Senior Division

Top six

P Pts.

Cranes 21 45

Bourne Vale 22 43

Henley 20 42

Achilles 18 40

Haughley 23 40

Benhall 23 39