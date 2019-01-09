SIL preview: It’s first v third on Saturday as Henley look to stay top. Achilles look to bounce back

Henley current joint boss Liam Bevis, left who, along with Sam Behnamnia, has guided his side to the top of the SIL senior division

Liam Bevis is confident his side have what it takes to win the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division title this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Community Centre-based club are top of the table and entertain third-placed Capel Plough this weekend.

Henley won 5-0 at Capel five weeks ago, but Bevis, who is joint boss alongside Sam Behnamnia, is taking nothing from that.

“They have a better away record than home record, so we won’t be taking any notice of that result,” he said.

“At this level and especially this season it seems almost any team that turns up and plays well can win matches.

“We are good enough to win the title. We won it a couple of seasons ago. But we have to really keep our eyes on the ball every match, every week.”

Champions Achilles’ defeat to Bourne Vale last week has blown the title race open just a tad more.

Achilles are in fourth place, but have two games in hand on Henley, who are five points ahead of them. This weekend Achilles entertain Cops.

“We heard about the Achilles result at the end of the game and some players were obviously surprised,” said Bevis.

“But I wasn’t. I know Vale manager Peter Gorham well enough to know how capable he is of getting his team playing. And there is nothing stopping Achilles now going on a long winning run. It’s that type of league.”

Haughley United kept their unbeaten run going with a draw at Cranes last week and entertain Wenhaston this weekend, looking to keep up the pressure on Henley at the top.

Benhall St Mary travel to Bramford United, happy to get a point at home to Westerfield last weekend, although the Badgers would have been expecting more.

Buoyed by their victory over Achilles, Bourne Vale travel across town to Westerfield in good heart, while another team in good heart will be David Goodchild’s East Bergholt, who made it two wins out of three with victory over Bramford at Gandish Road last week. They travel to Cranes.

At the bottom, time is running out for Grundisburgh, who entertain Claydon, while Trimley travel to third-bottom Leiston St Margarets.

Top seven

P PTS

Henley 16 36

Haughley 18 33

Capel 18 33

Achilles 14 31

Benhall 18 31

Cranes 16 30

Bourne Vale 17 30

Meanwhile in the race to promotion to the Senior Division, leaders Old Newton gave themselves a huge boost by beating third-placed Bacton 3-2 last weekend.

That result, coupled with second-placed Bildeston’s 0-2 defeat by Stanton has suddenly seen Old Newton go five points clear at the top, although Bildeston in second have a game in hand.

This weekend Old Newton travel to Stanton, while Bildeston are at Saxmundham.