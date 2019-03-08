SIL preview: ‘The biggest Houdini act of all time’... Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell

SIL preview PA Wire/PA Images

Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell admits he has ‘been in the game too long’ to think Grundisburgh’s great escape will be anything but a ‘miracle’ should it happen, writes Mike Bacon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The village side produced their result of the season so far last week, beating second-placed Henley 2-1 at the Community Centre.

With Wenhaston’s 0-5 defeat at Claydon last weekend seeing them relegated, it’s Grundisburgh or Bramford United who will now join them in Division One next season.

Incredibly with both sides having three games left, the two teams meet at Grundisburgh this weekend. Grundisburgh have to win, a draw will do Bramford.

“Despite our win at Henley last week we are still facing a miracle as we have to win all three of our last games to survive and that is without Bramford winning,” Squirrell said.

“Obviously it is a massive match this weekend and if we put in the battling performance and fight like we did at Henley and then beat Leiston at home then who knows with a midweek game at Achilles left?

“I have been in the game too long and I have no doubt Bramford will be a very hard game to win. If we were to pull it off It would go down as the biggest Houdini act of all time.”

In other senior division action this weekend, leaders Cranes will go eight points clear at the top should they overcome Westerfield.

There is plenty of mid-table action, with Capel Plough and East Bergholt clashing in a local derby that always has a bit of spice, while Cops entertain Benhall St Mary – Haughley entertain Claydon.

Top six

P PTS.

Cranes 25 57

Henley 25 52

Achilles 23 52

Bourne Vale 27 51

Claydon 27 46

Haughley 27 46

Bottom four

P Pts.

Leiston St M 27 23

Bramford 27 19

Grundisburgh 27 11

Wenhaston 27 7