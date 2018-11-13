Plenty of fireworks at Foxhall as huge crowd enjoy the action

The annual Fireworks Gala Night at Foxhall Stadium had all the hallmarks of a classic race meeting and the huge crowd that attended the meeting went home well entertained as furious action from the National Saloon Stock Cars, Superstox and a big entry of Bangers enthralled the crowd, writes Dean Cox.

First on track were the National Saloon Stock Cars with a good field of cars with the real show down between Norfolk men Willie Skoyles Jnr and Diggy Smith to decide the 2018 title.

The first battle was to be short-lived however as Smith retired to the infield having completed just a few laps as the Saloons thundered round.

A huge crash on the home straight brought proceedings to a halt momentarily before the restart saw Tam Rutherford from Scotland make his long journey worthwhile by taking the win.

The Superstox appeared next which also saw a good entry of 24 cars including another Scotsman in Adam Loe.

At the drop of the green, the pace was intense with Colchester’s Phil Proctor making his presence felt as did Thetford’s Sarah Cooper. It was not long before the race had to be halted as Randal Lynn rolled.

At the restart, Bobby Davis Jnr and Cooper clashed at both ends of the track which saw Martyn Coles jump into the lead and one he was not going to surrender, taking the win from Yarmouth’s Mark Smith.

The Bangers thoroughly entertained in their first heat with a 62-car field that saw a roll for David Osborne and action all over the track.

While all this was going on, Saxmundham’s Niki Jarvis came through to take the win.

Heat two for the National Saloons got very lively as Diggy Smith got past Skoyles to reduce the points deficit while all around there was hard–hitting action that eventually saw a race stoppage for Tommy Parrin.

With one lap to run on the restart, there was a huge push from the back as five cars clattered the fence as Lee Sampson took the win.

Superstox heat two was full of drama as no sooner was it started, than Ashley Croft spun on the rolling lap before there was a four car crash while multi-champion, Jason Cooper was on a march through the places but at the line, could not quite catch the flying Mark Smith.

The second outing for the Bangers saw two race stoppages with plenty of action before local driver, Harry Steward – having a rare Banger outing following a season in F1 Stock Cars – took a convincing win.

And so the National Saloons came out for their Grand Final with all eyes on Skoyles and Smith. At the drop of the green, the anticipated pile up came as a seven car crash took out Skoyles almost immediately while Smith bounced off the Armco Fence.

At the end of undoubtedly their fastest race of the night, Scotland’s Tam Rutherford took another win while the season-long Championship winner was Skoyles with Smith second and Lee Sampson third.

The Superstox final saw both Phil Proctor and Bradley Brooker on the receiving end of some big hits while Matt Sole opened up a lead he hung on to win.

The Bangers final saw action aplenty too with a spectacular rollover on the back straight, while Niki Jarvis went on to take his second win of the night to end another fantastic night of racing at Foxhall.

This weekend it’s the big one – the 2018 Bangers Championship of the World at Foxhall.