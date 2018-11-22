Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Hunn excited about playing for Suffolk after leaving Kent

22 November, 2018 - 11:57
Matt Hunn, pictured appealing for a wicket while playing for Kent against the West Indies, says he would love to play in every game for Suffolk next season if possible. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Matt Hunn, pictured appealing for a wicket while playing for Kent against the West Indies, says he would love to play in every game for Suffolk next season if possible. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Matt Hunn admitted would ‘love to play every day’s cricket for Suffolk’ next season, writes Nick Garnham.

The 24-year-old has agreed to play in the Unicorns T20 and Unicorns KO Trophy for the Minor County side, after leaving first-class county Kent.

However, whether the former Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds opening bowler also plays in the three-day Unicorns Championship will depend on his work commitments.

Hunn has made just one appearance for Suffolk since signing for Kent towards the end of the 2013 season, even though he was on a dual registration throughout his first-class career.

That was against Wiltshire in the Unicorns KO Trophy at Ipswich School in April 2017 when Hunn opened the bowling with ex-Essex bowler Matt Salisbury.

Their opening partnership blew away the visitors’ top order, reducing Wiltshire to 19 for 4 in pursuit of Suffolk’s 267, and paved the way for a comfortable 105-run victory.

Salisbury, whose figures that day were 5-1-15-3, was snapped up by first-class county Hampshire soon after, and has now signed a two-year deal with Durham after impressing while on loan last season.

Hunn, who made his Minor Counties debut in 2011, recalled: “I played one match in 2017 and it was a lot of fun – there was no pressure or stress, and that is where I want to get back to.

“Matt Salisbury has done incredibly well. I knew him when I was down at Essex at the age of 15 or 16 and he was one of those bowlers you knew was good.

“I am delighted for him that it has worked out as he is a great lad.”

Hunn, who played 20 first-class games for Kent, is currently considering his options outside cricket, and does not know where he will be based and what his work commitments will be.

But he admitted: “I would definitely love to play every day’s cricket for Suffolk next season if possible, but until I get a job I don’t know where I will be living and what I will be doing.

“Likewise depending on where I am based I don’t know where I will play my club cricket.”

Topic Tags:

Video CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

10:50 Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Husband who stabbed wife to death due to be sentenced

11:18 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced in January.

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

10:52 David Vincent
Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

The former Call Connection offices in the centre of Ipswich are being converted into new central homes, intended for young professionals.

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

05:30 Paul Geater
Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first stage towards spending a further £3m on improving Ipswich town centre is likely to be signalled by councillors next week.

Six stories you need to read today

08:25 Jake Foxford
Shoppers will be able to find great savings from independent retailers in Ipswich town centre too. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Horses on the loose, Black Friday deals and Ipswich’s battle against drug dealers - find the top Suffolk and Essex stories in one place.

How does a reverse advent calendar work?

32 minutes ago Faith Archer
Try doing a reverse advent calendar this winter to help your local food bank Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Blogger Faith Archer reveals why she’s ditched the traditional Christmas calendar if favour of something much more charitable.

Black Friday offers already available at many top stores in Suffolk

07:30 Judy Rimmer
New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Black Friday might not be quite here yet, but many retailers with stores in Suffolk and north Essex have already unveiled offers, with some expanding the day into a week or even more.

With temperatures expected to plunge next week, how can you make sure you stay safe on the roads?

11:14 Jessica Hill
De-Ice car

Mark Lopez from Essex-based winter gritting and risk management business, De-ice, offers some tips on keeping safe this winter.

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

05:30 Tom Potter
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

‘Our mental health system is failing’ – Bleak warning over state of care in Suffolk

05:30 Emily Townsend
Stock image of a patient with a mental health worker Picture: SHIRONOSOV/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s mental health and wellbeing system is failing and people are struggling to access support they need – even in moments of crisis.

Most read

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide