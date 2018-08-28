Ipswich Basketball recover well but it’s Myerscough who take deserved victory

Ipswich's Rabi Rae beats the defence to make a lay-up Photo: PAVEL KRICKA Pavel.Kricka@btinternet.com

National II Ipswich 87 Myerscough 98

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cameron Hawes looking to set the offence in motion for Ipswich against Myerscough Photo: PAVEL KRICKA Cameron Hawes looking to set the offence in motion for Ipswich against Myerscough Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Ipswich recovered well from a slow start but were unable to capitalise on their opportunities as they lost to Myerscough at home.

Although the team are still beset by injuries, Ipswich put up a determined performance against a side tipped to be promotion contenders come the end of the season.

The loss sees Ipswich move to a 2-4 record early in the Division II season, with three games remaining before the Christmas break.

In a rematch of last week’s contest in Preston, which had seen the Suffolk side victorious, this time it was Myerscough who got out to a brilliant start. The visitors scored the first 14 points of the game and led by as many as 15 at 19-4, around six minutes into the game.

Ipswich's Veron Eze splits the Myerscough defence. Photo: PAVEL KRICKA Ipswich's Veron Eze splits the Myerscough defence. Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

That was the jolt Ipswich needed to stir them into action, and as the hosts clicked up a gear across the first and second quarters it was Colin Dockrell and Veron Eze who contributed 11 points apiece to a run which would end with Ipswich taking a 34-32 lead on a Dockrell three-pointer.

Not for the last time, however, Ipswich seemed to slow down as they took the lead, and Myerscough pounced at the first opportunity to get themselves back in front.

A late flurry before the half-time buzzer saw Myerscough take a somewhat unjustified seven-point advantage into the locker room.

When Callan Low’s three-pointer extended that gap to 14 in the opening minute of the third quarter, it looked as though Myerscough were in position to take over the game.

But for a second time Ipswich fought back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead, with Dockrell and Rabi Rai each scoring twice in an 11-0 run.

Myerscough, and in particular Low and Mate Okros, were shooting too well to be kept down for long, however, and they accelerated away in the fourth quarter to win by 11.

Dockrell poured in 30 points and added 10 rebounds for Ipswich. Eze added 19 points while Ethan Price scored 14 and added eight rebounds.

Ipswich are back on the road next weekend as they travel to Westminster Warriors.