Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Team effort fires Ipswich to win over London Westside

PUBLISHED: 14:45 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 07 January 2019

Eivydas Aleksa gets to the rim to score for Ipswich in their win over London Westside. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Eivydas Aleksa gets to the rim to score for Ipswich in their win over London Westside. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Pavel.Kricka@btinternet.com

NBL Division Two

Ipswich 87

London Westside 79

Ipswich started the new year in positive fashion with a come-from-behind victory over London Westside at Copleston on Saturday, writes Rob Schatten.

Ipswich's Veron Eze battles to get past the London Westside defender on the fast break. Picture: PAVEL KRICKAIpswich's Veron Eze battles to get past the London Westside defender on the fast break. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

A close first half had seen the visitors eke out an eight-point advantage going into half time, but a spirited second half performance at the defensive end was the catalyst for Ipswich’s recovery.

Both sides also showed some post-Christmas rust in the first quarter, as sloppy defence from both sides facilitated most of the scoring.

Neither side built a lead of any significance in the first half until Westside put together a 10-2 scoring run over the final four minutes of the first half. The visitors’ lead was as many as ten points before an Ethan Price dunk brought Ipswich within eight at half time.

Ipswich rallied after the break, and all five starters scored as coach John Ellis’ men opened up the second half on a 15-4 scoring run to retake the lead at 48-47.

Ipswich’s defence had made the difference, however, and the momentum was now with the hosts. Price recorded four of his career-high eight blocks in the third period, and Jed Robinson added another on the first possession of the final quarter.

At the other end, the Suffolk side produced their most balanced offensive performance of the season. Eivydas Aleksa scored six points in the final quarter and Colin Dockrell went to work in the low post late on to add six more, as Ipswich finally found some breathing room in the final three minutes of the game.

The hosts’ lead would get to 11, although Westside hit some shots in the closing moments to close the margin of defeat.

Price finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight blocks for Ipswich. Aleksa and Veron Eze contributed 13 apiece. For Westside, Santiago Leon amassed game highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Ben Winter heads to the rim for Ipswich. Picture: PAVEL KRICKABen Winter heads to the rim for Ipswich. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

“We’re very pleased to start 2019 the right way, and with a solid team performance,” said Ellis.

“That win comes as reward for the team’s effort and focus in some other games where events have conspired against us a little.”

Ipswich travel to Sussex Bears next weekend.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

The BMW was stopped on Saturday with eight people in the back seat. Picture: NSRAPT

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

Felixstowe Road. Picture: GOOGLE

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Three restaurants to shut their doors in just one town

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Where to dispose of your Christmas tree in Bromley this January

#includeImage($article, 225)

Did you see New Year’s Eve accident involving car and motorbike in Petts Wood?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Nine David Bowie landmarks in Bromley every fan can visit in just over an hour

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bromley grandfather-of-four uses groundbreaking treatment to cure ‘debilitating’ migraines he had suffered for 22 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Work to restore Bromley cinema to original art deco design will close the site for most of next year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Team effort fires Ipswich to win over London Westside

Eivydas Aleksa gets to the rim to score for Ipswich in their win over London Westside. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Harwood-Bellis stars as Ipswich fight back to down the Kestrels

Becky Harwood-Bellis sends the defence the wrong way in Ipswich's win over Solent. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Get Tony a flypast to honour selfless heroes, and we will all reach the stars

Tony Foulds at the memorial he has loving tended for 75 years to the 10 US airmen who died in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield in 1944 PHOTO: DAN WALKER

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Garnett on Golf: Scowsill back to boost Suffolk ahead of 2019 season

SUFFOLK TRAINING: Back (from left): Keith Preston (county coach), Joe Cardy (county coach and first team captain), Habebul Islam, Paul Waring, Chris Vince, Adam Sheldrake, Ben Sayers (second team captain), Sam Debenham, James Tyler, Alfie Halil, Monty Scowsill, Charlie Taylor, George Fricker, Greg Hills, Russell Oakey, Jasper Johnson, Colin Firmin (SGU president). Front: Chris Fleming, Jack Cardy, James Biggs and Josh Driver. Photograph: TONY GARNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists