Team effort fires Ipswich to win over London Westside

NBL Division Two Ipswich 87 London Westside 79 Ipswich started the new year in positive fashion with a come-from-behind victory over London Westside at Copleston on Saturday, writes Rob Schatten.

A close first half had seen the visitors eke out an eight-point advantage going into half time, but a spirited second half performance at the defensive end was the catalyst for Ipswich’s recovery.

Both sides also showed some post-Christmas rust in the first quarter, as sloppy defence from both sides facilitated most of the scoring.

Neither side built a lead of any significance in the first half until Westside put together a 10-2 scoring run over the final four minutes of the first half. The visitors’ lead was as many as ten points before an Ethan Price dunk brought Ipswich within eight at half time.

Ipswich rallied after the break, and all five starters scored as coach John Ellis’ men opened up the second half on a 15-4 scoring run to retake the lead at 48-47.

Ipswich’s defence had made the difference, however, and the momentum was now with the hosts. Price recorded four of his career-high eight blocks in the third period, and Jed Robinson added another on the first possession of the final quarter.

At the other end, the Suffolk side produced their most balanced offensive performance of the season. Eivydas Aleksa scored six points in the final quarter and Colin Dockrell went to work in the low post late on to add six more, as Ipswich finally found some breathing room in the final three minutes of the game.

The hosts’ lead would get to 11, although Westside hit some shots in the closing moments to close the margin of defeat.

Price finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight blocks for Ipswich. Aleksa and Veron Eze contributed 13 apiece. For Westside, Santiago Leon amassed game highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

“We’re very pleased to start 2019 the right way, and with a solid team performance,” said Ellis.

“That win comes as reward for the team’s effort and focus in some other games where events have conspired against us a little.”

Ipswich travel to Sussex Bears next weekend.