Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Furious Ipswich fightback falls short at Warriors

PUBLISHED: 14:08 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:08 26 November 2018

Ipswich captain Colin Dockrell scored 17 points at Westminster. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Ipswich captain Colin Dockrell scored 17 points at Westminster. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Pavel.Kricka@btinternet.com

NBL Division Two

Westminster Warriors 82

Ipswich 74

A determined second-half comeback attempt fell just short for Ipswich on Saturday as they were unable to overcome Westminster Warriors, writes Rob Schatten.

Ipswich coach John Ellis urges his players on in a time out. Picture: PAVEL KRICKAIpswich coach John Ellis urges his players on in a time out. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Down by as many as 25 points midway through the third quarter, Ipswich would get within four points of taking a remarkable win before Westminster made some crucial free throws to preserve their lead.

“For the second week in a row we’ve shown brilliant resilience and spirit in coming back from a big deficit,” said head coach John Ellis. “It’s just frustrating that we keep putting ourselves in big deficits early in games.”

A relatively even first quarter saw a controversial ending when Colin Dockrell banked in a long three-pointer before the buzzer sounded, but the officials ruled that the score would not count. As such, the hosts took an eight-point lead into the second quarter.

The Warriors did their damage across the first and second periods, opening a tied game out to an 18-point lead before Ipswich managed to get back into the flow of their offense.

After the second half saw the Warriors come out stronger, Ipswich finally began to reduce the arrears following scores from Eivydas Aleksa, Dockrell and Cameron Hawes.

The game’s momentum changed entirely and now it was the Warriors who couldn’t buy a basket. Ipswich closed the 25-point gap to 15 at the end of the third quarter, on a buzzer beater from Blake Read which this time was allowed to stand.

The comeback continued in the fourth quarter, but despite getting within two possessions, Ipswich couldn’t land a killer blow and Jon Johnson and Juan Manning hit clutch free throws for the hosts to seal victory.

Aleksa top-scored for Ipswich with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Dockrell added 17 points while Ethan Price contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds. “We have to look at the learning points from the last two games [including last week’s loss to Myerscough],” said Ellis. “Turning the ball over and giving up rebounds gives your opponent easy baskets, and at times we do that too readily.”

Ethan Price grabbed a double double for Ipswich in defeat at Westminster. Picture: NICK WINTEREthan Price grabbed a double double for Ipswich in defeat at Westminster. Picture: NICK WINTER

Ipswich are at home this weekend, welcoming newly promoted Greenwich Titans to Copleston on Saturday.

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

12:39 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens got underway today with the selection of a prospective jury panel.

Take the plunge for charity - Great East Swim set to return next year

11 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
All ages from eight upwards are welcome to take part in the Great East Swim. Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

Swimmers are getting on their marks, as the biggest open water-swimming event in Suffolk, the Great East Swim, is set to return next year.

Have you seen Corisha Bailey?

30 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Corisha Bailey, 34, went missing from Ipswich Hospital around 3.50pm on Sunday November 25 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing Ipswich woman.

When does the rain arrive this week?

11:46 Jake Foxford
High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s a turbulent week for the weather in Suffolk and Essex. Gusts, rain and chills are all on the way - but when will you need your coat?

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

06:27 Andrew Hirst
Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is “sleepwalking” towards ever worsening congestion after figures showed traffic volumes at some of the busiest roads have more than doubled in five years.

Gallery Were you in Yates on Saturday night?

10:06 Megan Aldous
Saturday November 24th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away in Yates this weekend? Take a look at our picture gallery to see if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

Join In Can you guess these 10 everyday items up close?

13:30 Lauren Everitt
Can you work out what this is a close-up of? Picture: VERVE SEARCH

Under extreme zoom, familiar everyday objects can become unrecognisable.

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

12:43 Jake Foxford
Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A car has collided with a broken down vehicle on the A14 near Stowmarket just hours after a similar crash during Suffolk’s rush hour.

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

12:18 Jessica Hill
Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

A company which has been operating in Suffolk for more than 20 years is about to go into administration, in a town where another major employer has also been earmarked for closure.

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

06:55 Dan Grimmer
A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train passengers between Norwich and London are facing disruption after weekend engineering work between Shenfield and Liverpool Street overran.

Most read

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have attended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Gallery Were you in Yates on Saturday night?

Saturday November 24th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide