Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Suffolk athlete Millar thrives on ‘great experience’ of running at the European Championships

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 December 2018

John (Jack) Millar, who relished the experience of running at the European Cross Country Championships last weekend. Picture: SIMON HOWLETT

John (Jack) Millar, who relished the experience of running at the European Cross Country Championships last weekend. Picture: SIMON HOWLETT

Archant

Suffolk athlete John (Jack) Millar loved every minute of his first taste of major international competition, at last weekend’s European Cross Country Championships, held in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Millar, a member of Ipswich Harriers, recovered from a poor start to finish 28th in the under-23 men’s race, while his Great Britain team clinched the silver team medals behind France.

He was one of two Suffolk runners in action, with Stowmarket’s Emily Moyes also enjoying her big day with 45th spot in the under-23 women’s event – she picked up a bronze team medal with Great Britain finishing third behind Germany and Spain.

Millar is hoping for more of the same over the coming months and years, after returning to Bath University to continue with his studies this week.

“It was a great experience,” enthused Millar, who is a specialist steeplechaser on the track. “I really enjoyed it. The camaraderie amongst the squad was terrific, both before and after the race, even though not everyone ran the race that they had wanted.

“I felt that I had a decent run, although I had a very bad start.

“The whole field went off very hard, which was to be expected, but I fell over a couple of times on the first lap, mainly due to all the jostling, which left me back in 82nd after the first kilometre.

“However, I managed to pick my way through the field for the rest of the race. I was constantly over-taking people, which was good for my confidence, if not my position in the team.

“We all got silver medals, which was a proud moment, although the best thing was the whole atmosphere of the event, and being a part of it. My coach Steve (Hicks) had also travelled over to support me, which was great.

“Now I want to keep up with my running. Four of the six in the British team will still be in the same age group next year, including me, so I’d love to qualify for these championships again next year, when they are being staged in Portugal.

“I plan to do the County Championships next month, and will then be looking towards the National Champs and also the Inter-Counties at Loughborough, which will double up as the World Trials. I’d like to do well in those Trials,” added Millar, who comes from Helmingham and is coached by Hicks at Ipswich Harriers.

Topic Tags:

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

07:30 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

The independent body responsible for triple murderer David McGreavy’s release has insisted it will never free dangerous criminals until it is “convinced” it is safe to do so.

Could you help Blue finally find a home?

48 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Could you give the lovely four-year-old lurcher Blue a new home? Picture: RSPCA

One dog at a Suffolk RSPCA centre is facing a second Christmas without a “forever home”.

Community Hero Rosemary organises fun schedule for young people

49 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Amy Stagg and Sharon Harkin, EoE Co-Op's community engagement managers, with community hero Rosemary Diplock, centre Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO OP

The Shotley peninsula community is at its best when it’s working together, says this week’s community hero Rosemary Diplock.

Ipswich bucks trend as town centre footfall goes up after Cornhill revamp

07:30 Paul Geater
The new Cornhill has attracted more visitors. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The number of people visiting Ipswich Cornhill has increased significantly since refurbishment work finished at the start of November, according to new measuring devices in the town centre.

Inside Suffolk’s slaughterhouses – Regulator uncovers ‘major’ breaches of animal welfare

05:30 Amy Gibbons
HQ of Gressingham Foods at Debach, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New data has revealed a number of major faults at abattoirs and cutting plants across the county – highlighting serious issues with contamination, food safety and animal suffering.

Community club founder fighting loneliness crowned Community Hero

47 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Val Mann, sat behind the umbrella, with some of her club members. Working from her right around the table are Janet Mayhew, Gill Churchyard, Doreen Baxter and Sandy, Mrs Mann's sister. Picture: VAL MANN

After she lost her parents 30 years ago, Val Mann was faced with the pain of living with loneliness and depression.

Missing 65-year-old woman found by police

59 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Police stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police have thanked the public for their help in locating a missing woman in a rural village.

Gallery Five festive nail designs you will wish you had

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
The full festive works featuring Christmas trees, reindeers, and Father Christmas. Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT

From subtle Santa hats to tricky gingerbread men Ipswich nail technician Chelsea Scarlett has done them all.

Video A teenager who sent bomb threats is among those jailed this week

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Take a look at what has been happing in East Anglian courts in the last 10 days. Pictured - George Duke-Cohan. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Find out how long criminals of East Anglia will spend behind bars with our jailed round-up.

Beaver colony on brink of closure saved by new leaders

Yesterday, 16:00 Amy Gibbons
Leaders Tanya and Michael Richardson with the Mendlesham Beaver Colony Picture: MARTYN BRYANT

A group of Beavers based in Mendlesham have welcomed two new leaders after launching a desperate appeal to save their colony.

Most read

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich bucks trend as town centre footfall goes up after Cornhill revamp

The new Cornhill has attracted more visitors. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video A teenager who sent bomb threats is among those jailed this week

Take a look at what has been happing in East Anglian courts in the last 10 days. Pictured - George Duke-Cohan. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Inside Suffolk’s slaughterhouses – Regulator uncovers ‘major’ breaches of animal welfare

HQ of Gressingham Foods at Debach, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gallery Five festive nail designs you will wish you had

The full festive works featuring Christmas trees, reindeers, and Father Christmas. Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT

Meet the vegan mum who hasn’t bought any new presents for her children this Christmas

Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide