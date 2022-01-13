'Very best squash players' set to compete at Ipswich Sports Club

JulieAnne Pegram, one of the members of Ipswich Sports Club who will be competing in the over 55’s this weekend pictured with her former coach Jake Byrne - Credit: JulieAnne Pegram

Top squash players will be competing in Ipswich this weekend, seeking to secure a place in the England team.

Ipswich Sports Club is set to host the Karakal East of England Squash Masters, a first for the club.

The masters event will begin at 2pm on Friday January 14 and running throughout the weekend until the final on Sunday afternoon.

A number of age categories are represented, ranging from an over 35 tournament all the way up to an over 80s event, and spectators are welcome.

Emily Ison, head professional at Ipswich Sports Club, said: "We are delighted to be playing host to such a prestigious, national event and are looking forward to watching some excellent games with some of the UK's very best squash players.

"This is the first time Ipswich Sports Club will be hosting a Squash Masters event and we are expecting to have over 170 players competing this weekend."