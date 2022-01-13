'Very best squash players' set to compete at Ipswich Sports Club
- Credit: JulieAnne Pegram
Top squash players will be competing in Ipswich this weekend, seeking to secure a place in the England team.
Ipswich Sports Club is set to host the Karakal East of England Squash Masters, a first for the club.
The masters event will begin at 2pm on Friday January 14 and running throughout the weekend until the final on Sunday afternoon.
A number of age categories are represented, ranging from an over 35 tournament all the way up to an over 80s event, and spectators are welcome.
Emily Ison, head professional at Ipswich Sports Club, said: "We are delighted to be playing host to such a prestigious, national event and are looking forward to watching some excellent games with some of the UK's very best squash players.
"This is the first time Ipswich Sports Club will be hosting a Squash Masters event and we are expecting to have over 170 players competing this weekend."
Most Read
- 1 Inside Debenhams - Owner's hope to begin filling by end of year
- 2 Man assaulted junior nurse at Ipswich Hospital after being told to wait
- 3 Kitchen delays cause family frustration
- 4 BrewDog finally gets go ahead for Ipswich Waterfront bar
- 5 Cleaner avoids prison after leaving lit candle on ex-husband's sofa
- 6 Residents worried about new hall for students in Ipswich
- 7 Closure order issued at council house after drug and prostitution concerns
- 8 Holiday dreams for mum-of-five with devastating cancer diagnosis
- 9 'Utterly disgusted' - Investigation after woman reports gum in KFC gravy
- 10 Tenant wins compensation after estate agent's 'unlawful' energy transfer