News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Sport

'Very best squash players' set to compete at Ipswich Sports Club

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:00 PM January 13, 2022
Julie Anne Pegram with her squash coach Jake Byrne and their trophies

JulieAnne Pegram, one of the members of Ipswich Sports Club who will be competing in the over 55’s this weekend pictured with her former coach Jake Byrne - Credit: JulieAnne Pegram

Top squash players will be competing in Ipswich this weekend, seeking to secure a place in the England team. 

Ipswich Sports Club is set to host the Karakal East of England Squash Masters, a first for the club. 

The masters event will begin at 2pm on Friday January 14 and running throughout the weekend until the final on Sunday afternoon. 

A number of age categories are represented, ranging from an over 35 tournament all the way up to an over 80s event, and spectators are welcome. 

Emily Ison, head professional at Ipswich Sports Club, said: "We are delighted to be playing host to such a prestigious, national event and are looking forward to watching some excellent games with some of the UK's very best squash players.

"This is the first time Ipswich Sports Club will be hosting a Squash Masters event and we are expecting to have over 170 players competing this weekend."

Most Read

  1. 1 Inside Debenhams - Owner's hope to begin filling by end of year
  2. 2 Man assaulted junior nurse at Ipswich Hospital after being told to wait
  3. 3 Kitchen delays cause family frustration
  1. 4 BrewDog finally gets go ahead for Ipswich Waterfront bar
  2. 5 Cleaner avoids prison after leaving lit candle on ex-husband's sofa
  3. 6 Residents worried about new hall for students in Ipswich
  4. 7 Closure order issued at council house after drug and prostitution concerns
  5. 8 Holiday dreams for mum-of-five with devastating cancer diagnosis
  6. 9 'Utterly disgusted' - Investigation after woman reports gum in KFC gravy
  7. 10 Tenant wins compensation after estate agent's 'unlawful' energy transfer
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after crash on A14

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Tim Hortons is about to open at Anglia Retail Park

Free drinks for a year up for grabs at Tim Hortons opening

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers are closing Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich's Carr Street

Suffolk Live News

Hank's vegan supermarket in Ipswich town centre announces closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Seager was jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Jailed heating engineer stole £24k from customers to fund cocaine habit

Jane Hunt

person