Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 11 - Billy Baxter

15 December, 2018 - 05:00
We'll be counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

Archant

Every day in the run-up to Christmas, we’re counting down Ipswich Town’s greatest-ever players, culminating in the Blues’ best featuring on Christmas Day.

Today we’re at number 11 and, having started with John Elsworthy yesterday, we take another step back to the Alf Ramsey era with former Town captain Billy Baxter.

Billy Baxter spent 11 years at Portman Road .Billy Baxter spent 11 years at Portman Road .

Scot Baxter was part of Ramsey’s 1962 League Championship winning team, and was skipper of the side which won promotion back to the top-flight in 1968 under Bill McGarry.

Given the quality of his performances over such a long period, it was astonishing he never played for Scotland. His time at Town came to an acrimonious end after a changing-room fight with Bobby Robson.

In all, he played played 459 games for Ipswich and scored 22 goals during his 11 year spell at Portman Road.

