‘It’s a perfect fit’, says former Ipswich Town striker Alan Lee, as he links up with Bury Town

Alan Lee, has taken on a voluntary coaching and development role at Bury Town FC. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Former Ipswich Town striker Alan Lee has admitted his involvement with Bury Town is the ‘perfect fit’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery. Bury Town boss Ben Chenery.

Lee, who is Head of Football at Culford School, will be working alongside Bury first-team boss Ben Chenery and the Ram Meadow coaches, as Head of Player Development – from the U7s through to the Bostik North first team.

The former Northern Ireland man, who won 10 caps for his country, has already begun to get involved.

“I must admit it has fallen into my lap perfectly,” Lee said.

“My work at Culford started in September and as I thought it would, it quickly grew legs and is going very well.

“I’ve stopped my coaching at Ipswich Town and the club have been great about understanding my situation. The Bury opportunity is voluntary but good for me as I live at Hartest, which is not far away and, for Culford School, they see it as a positive.

“I’m a Bury boy now and have lived in this area a while.

Russell Ward, Bury Town chairman, pleased to have Alan Lee on board at Ram Meadow. Photo: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN Russell Ward, Bury Town chairman, pleased to have Alan Lee on board at Ram Meadow. Photo: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

LISTEN: Catch up on The Non League podcasts. Plenty to choose from

“It’s a perfect fit for me. We’ve started something special at Culford and now I can help Bury Town as well. I get on very well with Ben (Chenery) and I’m already really enjoying it.”

Lee will be working hard to obtain the best possible training and playing facilities for the Ram Meadow club, as well as coaching, and has already been working with Chenery in recent weeks.

“It’s great to have Alan on board,” Chenery said.

“He’s already bring something to the Football Club and it is obvious he really wants the very best for Bury Town, which is great.

“We really want it to work well and there is a real buzz getting back into the club at the moment.

“At Bury Town we already have young lads coming through and that’s the way it has to be to have a sustainable club.

“More youngsters – and Alan will be key helping me and the coaches develop them, as well as working with the first team.”

Chairman Bury Town Russell Ward said: “It’s fantastic news, an ex-professional helping us at the club.

“I had a long chat with Alan and his enthusiasm for what he wants to do was there to see. I’m looking forward to him and Ben continuing to progress the Club forward.”

Bury have no game on Saturday, but travel to Soham on Boxing Day, before entertaining AFC Sudbury on New Year’s Day at Ram Meadow.