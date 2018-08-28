Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Lambert’s men search for long-awaited FA Cup win at Accrington

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 January 2019

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon. Picture: PA

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

It’s been nine years and 12 games since the Blues were victorious in the world famous knockout competition, with first hurdle exits to lower league sides Preston, Portsmouth and Lincoln along the way.

The Blues, who are 10 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table, have actually been made the slight underdogs for this afternoon’s third round tie at mid-table League One side Accrington Stanley.

Despite that, more than 1,000 Blues fans will be in the 5,450 capacity Wham Stadium.

“If the club’s not been through it since 2010, nine years, it’s a long time, too long for a club not to get through the early rounds, far too long,” said boss Lambert, speaking ahead of his team’s 500-mile round trip to Lancashire.

“I always think if you’re in a competition, go and do what you can to get through. There’s no point in playing the game if you think you can pick and choose where you can win.

“We owe it ourselves and owe it to the club and we owe it to the supporters because they’ll go a long, long way to watch it. I won’t take it lightly, I’ll do everything I can to get through.”

Town host Rotherham at Portman Road next weekend, a game which could keep alive their slim survival hopes, but Lambert says he won’t be making sweeping changes to his team today.

“There is that but I won’t just pick a team and make it a gift,” he said. “We’ll go there as strong as we can to go through.

“I’m really relaxed because we’re playing really well. I can’t predict results, but I know football-wise we’re in a really good place. We just have to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sleet showers could be on the way according to weather expert

Sleet could be on its way Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Ipswich town centre turned into snowy wonderland for Winter Games

The free event is the first of several monthly fun days planned in 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Outraged’ Sizewell activists demand further changes in final consultation

Officials from the Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS), B1122 Action Group and Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group at the Eels Foot Inn in Eastbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Desperate’ disqualified driver ‘incredibly silly’ to use vehicles for income

Rhys McCarthy appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Lambert’s men search for long-awaited FA Cup win at Accrington

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists