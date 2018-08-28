Matchday Live: Lambert’s men search for long-awaited FA Cup win at Accrington

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

It’s been nine years and 12 games since the Blues were victorious in the world famous knockout competition, with first hurdle exits to lower league sides Preston, Portsmouth and Lincoln along the way.

The Blues, who are 10 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table, have actually been made the slight underdogs for this afternoon’s third round tie at mid-table League One side Accrington Stanley.

Despite that, more than 1,000 Blues fans will be in the 5,450 capacity Wham Stadium.

“If the club’s not been through it since 2010, nine years, it’s a long time, too long for a club not to get through the early rounds, far too long,” said boss Lambert, speaking ahead of his team’s 500-mile round trip to Lancashire.

“I always think if you’re in a competition, go and do what you can to get through. There’s no point in playing the game if you think you can pick and choose where you can win.

“We owe it ourselves and owe it to the club and we owe it to the supporters because they’ll go a long, long way to watch it. I won’t take it lightly, I’ll do everything I can to get through.”

Town host Rotherham at Portman Road next weekend, a game which could keep alive their slim survival hopes, but Lambert says he won’t be making sweeping changes to his team today.

“There is that but I won’t just pick a team and make it a gift,” he said. “We’ll go there as strong as we can to go through.

“I’m really relaxed because we’re playing really well. I can’t predict results, but I know football-wise we’re in a really good place. We just have to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.”