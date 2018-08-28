Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Ipswich midfielder McLoughlin set for permanent move to AFC Wimbledon

PUBLISHED: 14:36 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 30 January 2019

Shane McLoughlin is joining AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Shane McLoughlin is joining AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Shane McLoughlin is close to joining League One side AFC Wimbledon in a permanent deal.

McLoughlin made one league appearance for Ipswich, in which he won a penalty against Middlesbrough. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMMcLoughlin made one league appearance for Ipswich, in which he won a penalty against Middlesbrough. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 21-year-old Irishman is set to move to the Dons before tomorrow’s transfer deadline, with the window closing at 11pm.

It’s understood McKendry has been allowed to depart on a free transfer, with the youngster set to sign a deal until the end of next season.

McLoughlin’s only Ipswich start came in the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Crystal Palace in August 2017, while his only Championship appearance came on the final day of last season when he came off the bench against Middlesbrough and soon won the penalty converted by Martyn Waghorn.

MORE: Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

McLoughlin has captained the Blues' U23s. Picture: ROSS HALLSMcLoughlin has captained the Blues' U23s. Picture: ROSS HALLS

He has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under 16 and Under 18 levels and will now look to begin his senior career in earnest with the League One side.

Wimbledon, who knocked West Ham out of the FA Cup to reach the fifth round at the weekend, are currently bottom of the third tier and are eight points from safety.

Winger Conor McKendry and fellow Under 23 player Pat Webber were both on trial at Wigan earlier this month, with the duo playing in an Under 23s game for the Latics.

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Gang rivalry led to the death of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, Ipswich murder trial told. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Gang rivalry led to the death of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, Ipswich murder trial told. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Gang rivalry led to stabbing of Ipswich teenager, court hears

Gang rivalry led to the death of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, Ipswich murder trial told. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich midfielder McLoughlin set for permanent move to AFC Wimbledon

Shane McLoughlin is joining AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Recipe: Make our gorgeously sticky spiced date and caramel loaf cake

Sticky date, spice and caramel cake Picture: Archant

Marcus Evans big interview: Town’s budget is ‘14th, 15th in Championship’

Town signed Kayden Jackson for an initial £1.6m in the summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists