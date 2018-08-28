Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Premier League trio tracking ‘£5m-rated’ Dozzell

PUBLISHED: 10:13 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 09 January 2019

Andre Dozzell is said to be a target for a trio of Premier League clubs. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell is said to be a target for a trio of Premier League clubs. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town teenager Andre Dozzell is a target for a trio of Premier League clubs, it has been reported.

Andre Dozzell is one of the most gifted members of the Ipswich Town squad. Picture: Steve Waller

The Mirror say Dozzell is being tracked by Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, with the Blues said to value the England Under 20 international at £5million.

The 19-year-old has regularly been linked with moves to Premier League clubs, most notably Tottenham, where his father Jason played for four years after swapping Portman Road for White Hart Lane in 1993.

MORE: Town remain in Pilkington talks but face competition from rivals Wigan

Dozzell has made 11 appearances for the Blues this season, after missing almost all of the 2017/18 campaign due to a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered on the opening day of the season against Birmingham.

Dozzell has made 11 appearances for Ipswich this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jason has spoken regularly of his desire for his son to be a success at Portman Road, insisting playing games is the most important thing for his development.

Speaking recently, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert believes the likes of Dozzell will benefit from playing in the Town first-team during a difficult time for the club.

MORE: What would you do with Town’s out of contract players... including Bishop, Chambers and Gerken?

“As I’ve said before, this club’s got a right few good players, really good ones. The young ones need a little bit of time, Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Jack Lankester, but there are some really, really good ones and there are ones under that.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Brighton are said to be interested. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“You look at it, three 19-year-olds and and 18-year-old on the pitch on Saturday against a team (Stoke) which has just been relegated from the Premier League, it’s not normal and ideally you’d like to blood the guys when the team and the club’s going strong and there’s more experience to help them.

“But we’re having to rely on them. It’ll be good for their development and performance-wise they’ve been very good.

MORE: ‘An opportunity to do something great’ - Quaner signs for Town

“It will help them long term, the more games they play, the better they become and it’ll be beneficial for this football club because they’re only starting, they’re on the first rung of the ladder and if they keep their feet on the ground and they do the right things then they’re going to have big careers.”

Dozzell is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2020, with Ipswich holding the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Topic Tags:

