Wigan confirm signing of former Town target Pilkington on 18-month deal

PUBLISHED: 10:52 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 10 January 2019

Wigan have confirmed the signing of Anthony Pilkington. Picture: WIGAN ATHLETIC

Archant

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of former Ipswich Town target Anthony Pilkington from Cardiff City.

The 30-year-old has moved to the DW Stadium on a free transfer and has signed an 18-month contract with the club.

He had been in Suffolk to complete a move to Ipswich Town before a change in family circumstances and late interest from Wigan made a move back to his native north west an attractive proposition.

Manager Paul Lambert had been keen to sign the winger, having previously bought him at Norwich City for a fee of £2million in 2011.

“Anthony has good experience in the Championship and Premier League, I am delighted to bring him to Wigan Athletic,” Wigan manager Paul Cook said.

“He won promotion with Cardiff City last season so he knows what it takes to do well at this level and I am sure he will be a big asset to us for the rest of this campaign and beyond.”

Ipswich did sign a winger yesterday, with Simon Dawkins agreeing a deal until the end of the season following an extended spell training with the club.

