Blues set to miss out on Pilkington with winger set for rivals Wigan

Ipswich Town are set to miss out on the signing of Cardiff winger Anthony Pilkington to Championship rivals Wigan.

The Blues had reached an advanced stage in their negotiations with the 30-year-old, with the Republic of Ireland international in Suffolk to complete a move which would have reunited him with his former Norwich manager, Paul Lambert.

He was due to sign a permanent deal with the Blues until the end of the season, but it is understood a change of personal circumstances and late interest from Wigan means he is now set to move to the DW Stadium.

It is understood the financial package presented by Ipswich was greater than what’s on offer at Wigan and the winger was excited by the opportunity to work with Lambert once again, but family reasons mean he is now keen to move closer to his family home in Blackburn.

His move to Wigan could be announced as soon as today.

The move comes as a blow to Ipswich boss Lambert, who is keen to add Championship experience to his squad during the January window.

Following loan deals for Leicester left-back Callum Elder and Hull striker Will Keane, Lambert yesterday completed the capture of Huddersfield striker Collin Quaner on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.

The Blues are understood to have beaten off competition from Rotherham to secure the services of the 27-year-old German, with a greater financial package on offer at Portman Road.

Quaner, who will wear the No.45 shirt at Portman Road, takes Ipswich’s tally of loan players to five.

Matthew Pennington (Everton) and Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) have been at Portman Road since the summer and have now been joined by Elder and Keane.

Championship clubs can take as many players as they wish on loan but can only use five in a matchday squad.