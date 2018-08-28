Partly Cloudy

Ipswich working on a deal for Aston Villa full-back Bree

PUBLISHED: 12:24 31 January 2019

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Aston Villa full-back James Bree on transfer deadline day. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Aston Villa full-back James Bree on transfer deadline day. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are understood to be working on a deal for Aston Villa defender James Bree.

The 21-year-old right-back has made 11 appearances for Villa this season but only six have been starts, with the Blues understood to be exploring the possibility of a loan deal.

He is contracted until the summer of 2021.

Manager Paul Lambert has been in the market for a right-back for much of January, with Matthew Pennington currently filling that position having impressed in the centre of defence for much of the season.

Jordan Spence played every game under Lambert until the FA Cup defeat at Accrington Stanley, but has not been involved since.

Ipswich were earlier today linked with Norwich right-back Ivo Pinto, who is out of contract at the end of the season and allowed to move on a free transfer.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke said of Pinto: “I hope we can work together with this group. The only topic is perhaps Ivo.

“We’ve spoken in an honest way and until the last hour, he has the opportunity if it’s his choice to have a move – but he is here and training in a good mood. It could be but there are no signs this week so far.”

