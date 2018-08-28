Matchday Live: Lambert returns to old club Villa as his new-look Town bid to impress

Ipswich Town are in Championship action away at Aston Villa this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The Blues are seven points adrift at the bottom of the Championship with time rapidly running out as they look for the spark they need in their battle to retain their Championship status.

Lambert has brought in six new signings this month with the former Villa boss, in charge in the second city from 2012-15, hoping they are able to click soon.

“We brought in lads who have not had a lot of game-time,” said Lambert. “You haven’t seen the best of them yet, it’s an impossibility. I think the only one who has played a few games is Judge (seven starts for Brentford).

“It will take a few weeks. Your body detrains in three weeks. Slowly but surely they will get better. It’s going to be another few weeks before they can hit the heights of where they can get to.

“We’ve tried to short-term fix a lot of stuff. That’s critical. We have to try and get through this season and next season we see what happens.”