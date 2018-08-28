Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Lambert returns to old club Villa as his new-look Town bid to impress

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 January 2019

Ipswich Town take on Aston Villa this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town take on Aston Villa this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are in Championship action away at Aston Villa this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The Blues are seven points adrift at the bottom of the Championship with time rapidly running out as they look for the spark they need in their battle to retain their Championship status.

Lambert has brought in six new signings this month with the former Villa boss, in charge in the second city from 2012-15, hoping they are able to click soon.

“We brought in lads who have not had a lot of game-time,” said Lambert. “You haven’t seen the best of them yet, it’s an impossibility. I think the only one who has played a few games is Judge (seven starts for Brentford).

“It will take a few weeks. Your body detrains in three weeks. Slowly but surely they will get better. It’s going to be another few weeks before they can hit the heights of where they can get to.

“We’ve tried to short-term fix a lot of stuff. That’s critical. We have to try and get through this season and next season we see what happens.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

MP urges M&S bosses to change their mind over Felixstowe store closure

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Tributes: ‘Gentleman’ Ray Sidaway − he battled to keep Ipswich green

Ray Sidaway in 2010, during the Save Kiln Meadow campaign Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Matchday Live: Lambert returns to old club Villa as his new-look Town bid to impress

Ipswich Town take on Aston Villa this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

A day in the life of a Copleston High School student back in 1977

A group of students at Copleston High School learning how to do needlework Picture:ARCHANT

What happened to the Urbo dockless bikes in Ipswich?

Urbo tweeted in July last year the bikes would return to Ipswich in September - but have not been heard from since. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists