Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Baby Blues ease through in FA Youth Cup

04 December, 2018 - 21:40
Armando Dobra and Thomas Hughes celebrate with goalscorer Kai Brown Picture: ROSS HALLS

Armando Dobra and Thomas Hughes celebrate with goalscorer Kai Brown Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

FA Youth Cup Third Round

Ipswich Town 4

Andover Town 0

Ipswich Town’s youngsters comfortably knocked out non-league Andover Town to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, writes Liam Young.

Town U18s celebrate their fourth goal in the Youth Cup Picture: ROSS HALLSTown U18s celebrate their fourth goal in the Youth Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Second half goals from Armando Dobra, Kai Brown from the penalty spot, Tommy Hughes and Harley Curtis saw Town to a comfortable 4-0 victory at Portman Road.

The first half was even with very few chances of note as the away side stubbornly repelled everything Ipswich threw at them.

Armando Dobra in action for Town U18s against Andover Town Picture: ROSS HALLSArmando Dobra in action for Town U18s against Andover Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andover started brightly, and it took Town a while to get any rhythm into their play but once they did, they became dominant.

Midfielder Idris El Mizouni looked the liveliest with some slaloming runs that opened up the away defence, but the team lacked a killer instinct in front of goal.

Kai Brown battles for the ball for Town U18s against Andover Town at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSKai Brown battles for the ball for Town U18s against Andover Town at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

The best chance of the half fell to El Mizouni as he ran at goal with the defence back-tracking, but he couldn’t finish as a last-ditch block took all the sting out of the ball and tamely bounced into away keeper Jack Martin’s grateful hands.

After a tight first half, Ipswich came out on the front foot and with only two minutes on the clock, Dobra side footed them ahead.

Paul Lambert and his coaching staff watch on from the stands Picture: ROSS HALLSPaul Lambert and his coaching staff watch on from the stands Picture: ROSS HALLS

Hughes made a lovely turn on the edge of the box that allowed him to burst through and square the ball, where Dobra took some time to compose himself before slotting into the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 approaching the hour mark as Kai Brown dusted himself off after being fouled on the by-line just inside the box, slotting the resultant spot kick confidently down the middle.

Kai Brown scores from the spot to make it 2-0 Town U18s Picture: ROSS HALLSKai Brown scores from the spot to make it 2-0 Town U18s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town killed the tie two minutes later as the ball found a way to Hughes on the edge of the box and he beautifully curled it over the despairing out-stretched hand of Martin in goal.

Andover pressed in vain to get something out of the contest, but they never looked like scoring as Town completed the rout in the 77th minute.

Town U18s players celebrate one of their four goals against Andover Town Picture: ROSS HALLSTown U18s players celebrate one of their four goals against Andover Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

The impressive Hughes found room down the left-hand side and curled in a delicious ball that was glanced into the bottom corner of net by Curtis, who had only been on the pitch a matter of moments.

Ipswich comfortably saw out the rest of the game without alarm, although Andover showed great spirit to keep going and trying to force a late consolation.

Topic Tags:

Cruise ship star’s inspirational words of wisdom to students at old college

20:02 Andrew Papworth
Caine Sobers and Imogen Fraser at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

A cruise ship star had some inspiring messages for students when he stopped off at his former college on his return from a round the world trip.

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

19:00 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Ipswich bar offers a truly unique new approach to private dining on the town’s Waterfront.

Waterfront restaurant to reopen by ‘end of the week’

17:53 Jake Foxford
The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, temporarily closed after a broken pipe left the restaurant without water Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

The Ipswich Waterfront Pizza Express has been the site of emergency pipe works to get the restaurant’s doors open again.

Members of public ‘pin down’ Ipswich hot dog stand theft suspect

16:42 Tom Potter
Chris Wilson with the stall in central Ipswich Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Four members of the public are reported to have chased and held down a man suspected of stealing cash from the Hot Sausage Company in Ipswich’s Tavern Street.

Gallery Days Gone By: Dock area was for recreation before industry claimed it in Victorian times

16:30 David kindred
The tree lined site between the Dock, off to the left, and New Cut around 1900 Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAVID KINDRED

When it was proposed in 1836 to build an enclosed dock in Ipswich, provision had to be made to take the flow of the river past the development, writes David Kindred.

Video Mischievous Christmas elves have arrived in Suffolk

16:27 Megan Aldous
A couple of elves even decorating the eggs in the fridge Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Wrapping up the toilet in Christmas paper, taping up a door and dangling from the ceiling are just a few of the things elves have been up to this week. Watch our video to see more.

‘Murder mystery’ event held at care home

19:55 Andrew Papworth
Residents and staff at Handford House care home in Ipswich have been playing detectives at a Murder Mystery event, held at the home Picture: Healthcare Homes

Care home staff and residents played detectives in a murder mystery event.

Why the Bus Shelter Ipswich needs your vote

18:48 Suzanne Day
The Bus Shelter Ipswich need your vote Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As temperatures take a dip, homelessness is at the forefront of everyone’s mind as they imagine what it would like to live on the street.

Hindu Samaj hopes to make Orwell river the new Ganges

18:40 Dominic Moffitt
The deities of Shri Ram, Sita Devi and Lakshman in the Ipswich Hindu Mandir Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The secretary of the Hindu Samaj in Ipswich has spoken about his hopes of making the river Orwell a place to scatter the ashes of Suffolk Hindus.

Police warn of delays as abnormal load heads across Suffolk this week

18:21 Katy Sandalls
A previous abnormal load making its way through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are warning of delays as they escort an abnormal load through the region this Friday.

Most read

Opinion Pension changes for women - so will I ever retire?

Dad's Army's Captain Mainwaring statue in Thetford wearing a WASPI sash in February 2017. Picture: PAIN-WASPI

Former squaddie caught with knives and drugs in Ipswich

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

£300 bill for man who punched Felixstowe beach shelter windows

Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC

‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed for sex attack on vulnerable schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide